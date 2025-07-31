Rising mental distress as 200,000 displaced by border conflict

Border crisis sparks emotional toll as aid efforts race to catch up

Bright Choomanee
51 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of MGR Oline

A significant increase in psychological distress has been reported by the Ministry of Public Health among civilians affected by the border conflict. Nearly 200,000 people are currently residing in temporary shelters across seven border provinces.

Trichada Srithada from the ministry highlighted that 21,430 people in the provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, Buriram, Trat, Sa Kaeo, and Chanthaburi have undergone mental health screenings conducted by mental health crisis assessment and treatment teams (MCATT) and other professionals.

Out of those screened, 600 people were identified as experiencing high stress levels, while 142 were found to be at risk of suicide. All have received the necessary care and counselling.

Across these provinces, 767 shelters have been established for displaced residents, with 193,292 people currently seeking refuge within them.

Trichada also noted that 744 patients have been evacuated from conflict zones and transferred to 35 hospitals for medical attention.

Among the 20 hospitals directly impacted by the clashes, 11 have been forced to cease operations. These include Nam Khun, Nam Yuen, Nachaluay, Kanthararom, Phu Sing, Kap Choeng, Phanom Dong Rak, Prasat, Ban Kruat, Chalerm Phra Kiat, and Lahansai hospitals. The remaining facilities continue to provide emergency services.

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

In addition, 144 tambon-level hospitals have been affected, with 140 closing and the remaining operating at limited capacity.

Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin has suffered damage from rocket attacks, with initial repair costs estimated at over 1 million baht (US$30,570).

The number of civilian casualties due to the conflict has reached 53, comprising 15 fatalities and 38 injuries. Among the injured, 11 remain hospitalised, with eight in critical condition.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin expressed his concern for those affected and praised the dedication of frontline medical workers, according to Trichada.

Last week, the minister criticised Cambodia for the attack on the hospital, describing it as a severe breach of human rights and the Fourth Geneva Convention (1949), which safeguards civilian hospitals during warfare.

Warot Chotiphitthayasunon, a ministry spokesperson, stated that 1,168 medical teams have been deployed, including mini-medical emergency response teams (Mini Mert) and MCATTs, reported Bangkok Post.

