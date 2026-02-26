Foreign woman revived after drowning incident at Pattaya Beach

Rescue teams in Pattaya, Chon Buri, were called yesterday morning, February 25, after reports that a foreign tourist had been pulled from the sea unconscious, prompting emergency resuscitation.

Sawang Boriboon Foundation rescue unit in Pattaya received the report at 7.30am about a foreign national who had drowned and was unresponsive on Pattaya Beach, in Na Kluea subdistrict.

Rescue and medical teams were dispatched to the scene to investigate and assist. On arrival, responders found a lifeguard, Chaiyarat, performing CPR on a woman. Witnesses and rescuers reported that she had no detectable pulse.

Chaiyarat said he had been preparing to begin his shift when someone ran to alert him that a person was drowning. He rushed to the area and found the elderly woman lying unconscious on the sand.

According to information at the scene, he said the woman had gone into the water and was submerged for more than 10 to 15 minutes. After finding no pulse, he began CPR and called for support from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation rescue team.

Rescue personnel continued CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) in an attempt to revive her before transferring her to Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

She was later identified as 74 year old Tarn Thi Giay, who holds dual Vietnamese and Australian nationality.

Hospital staff later said that at about 9.20am, the woman regained a pulse after continued resuscitation and use of a defibrillator. เรารักพัทยา reported that she remained under close medical supervision.

Similarly, back in late December last year, Thai lifeguards at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya rescued a Dutch woman from drowning near the Dongtan Police Post in Bang Lamung district, performing CPR until her pulse returned before she was rushed to hospital.