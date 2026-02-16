Spanish couple allegedly fake assault video to discredit Chiang Mai laundry shop

Published: February 16, 2026, 5:47 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Fatcat Cafe&laundry

A Thai owner of a self-service laundry shop in Chiang Mai accused a Spanish couple of generating an artificial intelligence (AI)-edited video to falsely claim he physically assaulted them, following a dispute over washing machine usage and a 2,000-baht fine.

The owner of Fatcat Cafe & Laundry shared his version of events on the shop’s official Facebook page on February 9 after the couple posted a negative Google review accusing him of physical assault.

According to the laundry shop owner, the argument began when the couple experienced problems with a washing machine. He claimed they failed to insert enough money and violated shop rules by pressing random buttons on the machine, which led to a malfunction.

The owner insisted that clear signs explaining how to operate the machines were displayed on the wall. He said the instructions clearly state that the machine functions automatically once sufficient money is inserted.

The situation escalated further when the couple allegedly placed shoes inside the washing machine, which is against the shop’s policy. Under the shop’s rules, customers who wash shoes are required to pay a 2,000-baht fine.

Spanish couple argues with Thai laundry shop owner and discredits shop with fake video
Photo via Facebook/ Fatcat Cafe&laundry

The Spanish tourists reportedly claimed they had not noticed the warning signs and refused to pay the fine. The owner said they accused him of scolding them and began filming his face during the confrontation.

He denied physically assaulting the couple, stating that he only explained to them about the issue and attempted to delete the video from the woman’s phone because he did not consent to being recorded.

Police were later called to the scene. According to the owner, officers asked the couple to delete the footage, and they complied before leaving the shop.

However, the owner alleged that the couple later recovered the deleted video from the phone’s trash folder, used AI technology to edit the footage, and posted it alongside their Google review to accuse him of assault.

Spanish tourists discredit Chiang Mai laundry shop with AI fake assault video
Photo via Facebook/ Fatcat Cafe&laundry

He said he decided to speak out online to defend his reputation and asked netizens to help report the review as false or misleading. The owner expressed concern that the allegation could severely impact his small business, noting that his shop does not have a large customer base.

He also added that he faced multiple issues with foreign tourists in the past and admitted that the ongoing disputes began to affect him mentally.

Many Thai netizens responded by offering support and helping report the disputed review, while urging both parties to resolve the matter through proper legal channels if necessary.

Published: February 16, 2026, 5:47 PM
