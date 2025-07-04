Bangkok gibbon smuggling busted at India’s Chennai Airport

Chennai Airport has become the frontline in a bizarre wildlife trafficking saga after customs officers intercepted a passenger trying to smuggle two endangered gibbon monkeys from Bangkok — the second such brazen attempt in just two weeks.

The passenger, who arrived on a Thai Airways flight in the early hours of Tuesday, July 1, aroused suspicion among customs sleuths. When officers searched his trolley bag, they were stunned to find two pet carriers hidden beneath a stash of chocolates and packaged food.

“Inside were two live monkeys — one Agile Gibbon and one Eastern Grey Gibbon,” a customs official said. “They were concealed carefully, but we were able to detect them thanks to our profiling systems.”

The monkeys, highly sought after in the illegal exotic pet trade, were immediately seized, and India’s wildlife bureau was called in to identify the animals and ensure their care.

Experts confirmed that both species are endangered, with the Agile Gibbon listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

The passenger, described by immigration officials as a “mere carrier” for an international smuggling syndicate, was placed in judicial custody while investigators worked to track down the masterminds behind the operation.

“It is no coincidence that the same two gibbon species were trafficked within a fortnight,” Chennai Airport Customs said. “There appears to be targeted demand for these animals.”

In a swift move to protect the gibbons’ welfare, officials arranged for their deportation back to Thailand on the same aircraft.

The gibbon drama wasn’t the only seizure making headlines this week. Customs officers also cracked down on a series of gold-smuggling attempts.

On Monday, June 30, a passenger travelling an elaborate route — Dubai to Dhaka, then Kolkata, before reaching Chennai — was caught with 409 grammes of gold hidden in his rectum.

Just days later, a flyer from Singapore was busted smuggling 150 grammes of gold, followed by another passenger from Dubai caught with a matching haul, reported the Times of India.

Customs officials say the incidents highlight how traffickers are constantly evolving their tactics, from using couriers to hiding contraband in shocking ways.

“This is a wake-up call,” one officer said. “Wildlife smuggling and gold trafficking are serious crimes, and we are committed to stopping them.”