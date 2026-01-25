Man claims spirit possession in fatal stabbing of grandmother

Suspect arrested at home as investigation continues

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 25, 2026, 1:37 PM
142 2 minutes read
Man claims spirit possession in fatal stabbing of grandmother | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 44 year old man, Kiattisak, nicknamed ‘Hamnoi,’ has confessed to fatally stabbing his 89 year old grandmother, Tan, in her home in Nong Hai subdistrict, Mueang district, Udon Thani province, claiming possession by two spirits.

Police suspect the incident was due to a lack of medication.

The incident occurred last night, on January 24 in Nong Hai subdistrict, Mueang district. Police from Huai Luang Police Station were alerted at around 7.50am to reports of a man in a frenzied state attacking his grandmother inside a two-storey wooden house.

Officers and rescue workers rushed to the scene and found the suspect, Kiattisak, still inside the house and armed.

Man claims spirit possession in fatal stabbing of grandmother | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police were able to persuade and apprehend him without resistance. He was taken into custody for questioning and later underwent psychiatric evaluation.

Inside the house, officers discovered the body of the victim, Tan, with two stab wounds to the neck. Her body was covered with a blanket, and a small fruit peeling knife was found nearby and seized as evidence.

A preliminary autopsy determined she had been dead for at least five hours, with the fatal injuries believed to have been inflicted between midnight and 2am. Her body was later transferred to Udon Thani Hospital for further examination.

Related Articles

Family members told police they discovered the crime when they went to bring food to the elderly woman early in the morning. Shocked relatives alerted neighbours and authorities.

During questioning later that day, the suspect confessed to the killing, claiming he believed he was possessed by two spirits and had lost control. He said he bowed to his grandmother before stabbing her and later expressed remorse.

However, police said drug tests returned negative results and believe the incident was linked to an underlying mental illness, possibly exacerbated by failing to take prescribed medication.

Relatives revealed that the suspect had a history of methamphetamine use dating back to his vocational school years and had previously undergone treatment for psychiatric issues.

Man claims spirit possession in fatal stabbing of grandmother | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

He had been living with his grandmother, who reportedly refused to leave him despite warnings from other family members, insisting on caring for him herself.

Neighbours said the man frequently experienced violent outbursts and shouted late at night, causing fear among residents in the area.

Police have charged the suspect with intentional homicide. He remains in custody as legal proceedings continue, with authorities coordinating medical assessments to determine his mental condition at the time of the offence.

The case has shocked the local community and highlighted concerns over untreated mental illness and family safety, as reported by KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand airports tighten virus checks for West Bengal travellers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand airports tighten virus checks for West Bengal travellers

1 minute ago
Man claims spirit possession in fatal stabbing of grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Man claims spirit possession in fatal stabbing of grandmother

57 minutes ago
Annual Wat Phra That Phanom festival unites Thai and Lao devotees | Thaiger Thailand News

Annual Wat Phra That Phanom festival unites Thai and Lao devotees

1 hour ago
Train services resume after fatal crane collapse in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Train services resume after fatal crane collapse in Thailand

2 hours ago
Teenagers confess to fatal shooting of boy in Bangkok misunderstanding | Thaiger Thailand News

Teenagers confess to fatal shooting of boy in Bangkok misunderstanding

3 hours ago
Police and military seize 4.7 million meth pills in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Police and military seize 4.7 million meth pills in Thailand

3 hours ago
Myanmar TikTok star mourned as police hunt murder suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar TikTok star mourned as police hunt murder suspects

4 hours ago
Thai woman claims healing powers with quantum psychic energy | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman claims healing powers with quantum psychic energy

4 hours ago
British man and Thai women arrested over 300m baht investment scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man and Thai women arrested over 300m baht investment scam

5 hours ago
Two young men drown after being swept out to sea at Laem Pho Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Two young men drown after being swept out to sea at Laem Pho Beach

20 hours ago
Man arrested after fatal stabbing of his 89-year-old grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested after fatal stabbing of his 89-year-old grandmother

21 hours ago
Loan shark gang member arrested in Kanchanaburi after years on the run | Thaiger Thailand News

Loan shark gang member arrested in Kanchanaburi after years on the run

21 hours ago
Man arrested for killing his girlfriend by cutting out her tongue | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for killing his girlfriend by cutting out her tongue

22 hours ago
Officials destroy opium plantation in raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials destroy opium plantation in raid

23 hours ago
Cocaine trafficking ring dismantled by Bangkok police | Thaiger Thailand News

Cocaine trafficking ring dismantled by Bangkok police

24 hours ago
Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation | Thaiger Crime News

Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation

1 day ago
Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack

1 day ago
Public prosecutor found dead in car near his own child&#8217;s school | Thaiger Thailand News

Public prosecutor found dead in car near his own child’s school

1 day ago
Twelve arrested over fatal shooting of juvenile in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Twelve arrested over fatal shooting of juvenile in Bangkok

1 day ago
Lopburi man severely burned after two-hour disappearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi man severely burned after two-hour disappearance

2 days ago
Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure

2 days ago
Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya

2 days ago
Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns

2 days ago
Finnish tourist&#8217;s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Finnish tourist’s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan

2 days ago
Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: January 25, 2026, 1:37 PM
142 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.