Man claims spirit possession in fatal stabbing of grandmother

A 44 year old man, Kiattisak, nicknamed ‘Hamnoi,’ has confessed to fatally stabbing his 89 year old grandmother, Tan, in her home in Nong Hai subdistrict, Mueang district, Udon Thani province, claiming possession by two spirits.

Police suspect the incident was due to a lack of medication.

The incident occurred last night, on January 24 in Nong Hai subdistrict, Mueang district. Police from Huai Luang Police Station were alerted at around 7.50am to reports of a man in a frenzied state attacking his grandmother inside a two-storey wooden house.

Officers and rescue workers rushed to the scene and found the suspect, Kiattisak, still inside the house and armed.

Police were able to persuade and apprehend him without resistance. He was taken into custody for questioning and later underwent psychiatric evaluation.

Inside the house, officers discovered the body of the victim, Tan, with two stab wounds to the neck. Her body was covered with a blanket, and a small fruit peeling knife was found nearby and seized as evidence.

A preliminary autopsy determined she had been dead for at least five hours, with the fatal injuries believed to have been inflicted between midnight and 2am. Her body was later transferred to Udon Thani Hospital for further examination.

Family members told police they discovered the crime when they went to bring food to the elderly woman early in the morning. Shocked relatives alerted neighbours and authorities.

During questioning later that day, the suspect confessed to the killing, claiming he believed he was possessed by two spirits and had lost control. He said he bowed to his grandmother before stabbing her and later expressed remorse.

However, police said drug tests returned negative results and believe the incident was linked to an underlying mental illness, possibly exacerbated by failing to take prescribed medication.

Relatives revealed that the suspect had a history of methamphetamine use dating back to his vocational school years and had previously undergone treatment for psychiatric issues.

He had been living with his grandmother, who reportedly refused to leave him despite warnings from other family members, insisting on caring for him herself.

Neighbours said the man frequently experienced violent outbursts and shouted late at night, causing fear among residents in the area.

Police have charged the suspect with intentional homicide. He remains in custody as legal proceedings continue, with authorities coordinating medical assessments to determine his mental condition at the time of the offence.

The case has shocked the local community and highlighted concerns over untreated mental illness and family safety, as reported by KhaoSod.