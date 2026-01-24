Man arrested for killing his girlfriend by cutting out her tongue

Photo via Channel 7 News

Police in Nakhon Si Thammarat arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the killing of his girlfriend at a resort in Mueang district, following a reported surrender late on 23 January 2026.

At about 9.00pm, Pol. Lt. Col. Ekachai Pholkaset, Deputy Superintendent of Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Police, received a report from local residents that a man had confessed to a killing and presented himself to authorities. Officers took the suspect, identified as Mr. Bunyarit, 44, into custody at his residence near Tha Phae Market before proceeding to investigate the reported crime scene.

Police later entered a resort room in Pak Phun subdistrict, where they found the body of a 49-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Noppawan. She was found lying on a bed with visible injuries consistent with strangulation. Investigators also noted severe injuries to her mouth area. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo via Channel 7 News

According to information provided by resort staff, Mr. Bunyarit and Ms. Noppawan arrived at the resort together at approximately 6.52pm on 23 January 2026. The suspect booked a room for one night and completed payment electronically. At around 8.00pm, staff observed the vehicle leaving the premises and initially believed the couple had gone out temporarily.

It was later discovered that Ms. Noppawan had died inside the room. Police said the suspect left the resort after the incident and returned briefly to his residence before contacting an acquaintance and arranging to surrender to authorities.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene and from the suspect’s vehicle, including a knife and a traditional Thai sarong. An arrest warrant was issued by Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Court on 24 January 2026, charging Mr. Bunyarit with intentional homicide.

During questioning, police said the suspect admitted to killing Ms. Noppawan, with whom he had been in a relationship for about five months. Khaosod reported the case details, citing police statements. Mr. Bunyarit remains in police custody and has been transferred to investigators for further legal proceedings.

