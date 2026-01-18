Knife-wielding woman’s Sukhumvit rampage raises safety concerns

A woman wielding a knife caused chaos on Sukhumvit Road, attempting to stab passersby and sending shockwaves through the busy area as pedestrians scrambled to avoid the unfolding violence.

It was revealed that she had been involved in a similar knife attack incident on a bus the previous month, suggesting a troubling pattern of behaviour. Locals eventually restrained her after a tense struggle before she was apprehended while inside a taxi attempting to leave the scene.

The incident was captured in a video posted by Facebook user Nisarat Gam Dumnernsawat, who warned the public of the potential danger. The footage showed the woman aggressively attacking a foreign man with a knife, while he actively defended himself and tried to protect himself from further harm.

She then appeared to look for other potential victims.

The person posting the video noted, ‘She just stabbed a child over ten years old.’ Subsequently, residents in the area alerted the police and tried to contain the woman.

She eventually attempted to enter a taxi, resulting in her being surrounded and taken into police custody without further incident.

The poster questioned whether the woman was the same individual who had previously attempted to stab passengers on an air-conditioned bus on Sukhumvit Road on December 13.

The poster pointed out the similarities in height, hairstyle, and behaviour, suggesting the incidents may be linked and warrant closer investigation by authorities.

‘How can no one do anything about her? Letting her roam freely like this is unacceptable. She is released quickly and repeats the offence. Who should we alert to ensure public safety? She dresses so normally that she seems like any other person,’ the poster continued.

This incident follows a previous alarming situation where a woman, believed to be the same individual, brandished a knife threatening a bus conductor, causing panic among passengers, as reported by KhaoSod.

