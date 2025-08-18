Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen

A family dispute turned tragic in Amnat Charoen province after a brother allegedly stabbed his elder sibling.

The incident occurred yesterday, August 17 at 8.30pm, when Police Lieutenant Theerachutha Hongsa, an investigator at Mueang Amnat Charoen District Police Station, received reports of the stabbing.

The victim, 47 year old Amorntep, succumbed to his injuries at Amnat Charoen Hospital after being stabbed at their home in Bung subdistrict.

Upon investigation, police discovered the suspect, 33 year old Thanin, waiting at the scene with the weapon. Thanin confessed to stabbing his brother after enduring repeated verbal abuse. He recounted that while having a meal with his nephew, Amorntep unexpectedly appeared and began hurling insults.

Their frequent arguments escalated this time, leading to a physical confrontation, during which Thanin grabbed a knife and inflicted two wounds on his brother’s left collarbone and ribcage, reported KhaoSod.

Thanin was taken into custody along with the knife for further questioning. The suspect faces charges, while the deceased’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. It will later be returned to the family for religious rites.

In similar news, a 19 year old woman in Phitsanulok survived a violent attack at her workplace, allegedly carried out by her ex-boyfriend. The incident occurred on May 14 at a local noodle factory, where Sasipim was stabbed in the neck while packing noodles. Colleagues rushed her to a hospital, and she has since stabilised.

CCTV footage captured 21 year old Krittakorn Sakwatchara climbing over the factory wall and attacking Sasipim. A witness, Nakarin, attempted to intervene but was ignored as Krittakorn allegedly kicked her in the face and stabbed her before fleeing. The suspect denies that sexual rejection was the motive for the assault.

Nakarin stated that Sasipim ended her relationship with her ex-boyfriend earlier this month. Krittakorn, currently serving his military conscription in the province, is believed to have left his post to carry out the attack.