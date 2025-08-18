Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen

Tensions boiled over at home leaving neighbors shocked

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
74 1 minute read
Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A family dispute turned tragic in Amnat Charoen province after a brother allegedly stabbed his elder sibling.

The incident occurred yesterday, August 17 at 8.30pm, when Police Lieutenant Theerachutha Hongsa, an investigator at Mueang Amnat Charoen District Police Station, received reports of the stabbing.

The victim, 47 year old Amorntep, succumbed to his injuries at Amnat Charoen Hospital after being stabbed at their home in Bung subdistrict.

Upon investigation, police discovered the suspect, 33 year old Thanin, waiting at the scene with the weapon. Thanin confessed to stabbing his brother after enduring repeated verbal abuse. He recounted that while having a meal with his nephew, Amorntep unexpectedly appeared and began hurling insults.

Their frequent arguments escalated this time, leading to a physical confrontation, during which Thanin grabbed a knife and inflicted two wounds on his brother’s left collarbone and ribcage, reported KhaoSod.

Thanin was taken into custody along with the knife for further questioning. The suspect faces charges, while the deceased’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. It will later be returned to the family for religious rites.

Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a 19 year old woman in Phitsanulok survived a violent attack at her workplace, allegedly carried out by her ex-boyfriend. The incident occurred on May 14 at a local noodle factory, where Sasipim was stabbed in the neck while packing noodles. Colleagues rushed her to a hospital, and she has since stabilised.

Related Articles

CCTV footage captured 21 year old Krittakorn Sakwatchara climbing over the factory wall and attacking Sasipim. A witness, Nakarin, attempted to intervene but was ignored as Krittakorn allegedly kicked her in the face and stabbed her before fleeing. The suspect denies that sexual rejection was the motive for the assault.

Nakarin stated that Sasipim ended her relationship with her ex-boyfriend earlier this month. Krittakorn, currently serving his military conscription in the province, is believed to have left his post to carry out the attack.

Latest Thailand News
Buriram man arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences | Thaiger Crime News

Buriram man arrested for attempted murder and firearm offences

15 seconds ago
Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen | Thaiger Crime News

Family dispute leads to stabbing tragedy in Amnat Charoen

12 minutes ago
Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Road deaths

Laotian man survives horrific motorcycle accident in Chachoengsao

23 minutes ago
Tourist from Bahrain drowns in Surat Thani tubing accident | Thaiger Crime News

Tourist from Bahrain drowns in Surat Thani tubing accident

33 minutes ago
Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings | Thaiger Crime News

Military in Sa Kaeo intensify patrols, thwart illegal border crossings

40 minutes ago
Khon Kaen locals find newborn&#8217;s remains in sugarcane field kiln | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen locals find newborn’s remains in sugarcane field kiln

50 minutes ago
Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Severe weather alert: heavy rain and flash flood risk in 32 Thai provinces

59 minutes ago
Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict | Thaiger Crime News

Man shot dead in Trang over personal conflict

21 hours ago
Giant python captured in Phuket garden by British volunteer | Thaiger Phuket News

Giant python captured in Phuket garden by British volunteer

21 hours ago
Chon Buri man shot by stepfather during drunken dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri man shot by stepfather during drunken dispute

21 hours ago
Phuket boosts support for autistic and intellectually disabled residents | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boosts support for autistic and intellectually disabled residents

23 hours ago
VietJet Thailand launches Phuket-Mumbai flights at 1,400 baht | Thaiger Aviation News

VietJet Thailand launches Phuket-Mumbai flights at 1,400 baht

23 hours ago
Flood alert in Mae Sariang after car swept away by creek | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Flood alert in Mae Sariang after car swept away by creek

23 hours ago
Airports of Thailand&#8217;s Facebook page hacked, unaffected operations assured | Thaiger Thailand News

Airports of Thailand’s Facebook page hacked, unaffected operations assured

24 hours ago
Man arrested in Pathum Thani for selling ketamine e-cigarette pods | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested in Pathum Thani for selling ketamine e-cigarette pods

24 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thailand’s major drug bust seizes 900 kg of crystal meth

24 hours ago
Prachin Buri teacher wins 18 million baht in lottery | Thaiger Thailand News

Prachin Buri teacher wins 18 million baht in lottery

1 day ago
Pickup truck crash in Pattaya scatters meatballs on road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pickup truck crash in Pattaya scatters meatballs on road

1 day ago
Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Family flees home after teenage gang attack in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Police halt illegal electronic waste transport in Prachin Buri

1 day ago
Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges Cambodia to act on landmines, scam networks

1 day ago
Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to 50 Thai provinces

1 day ago
Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025

2 days ago
Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani

2 days ago
Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee12 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x