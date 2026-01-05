Thailand calls for restraint amid US-Venezuela tensions

Key insights from the news Copy Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for restraint amid escalating US-Venezuela tensions following a military strike by the US on January 3, which resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, January 4, issued a statement calling for restraint amid escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela.

The US launched a military strike across northern Venezuela on Saturday, January 3, under an operation named Operation Absolute Resolve.

During the raid, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured following allegations that Maduro was involved in international drug trafficking. Maduro and Flores were later flown to New York, where they are expected to face prosecution in a US federal court.

US President Donald Trump later shared images of Maduro on his social media platform Truth Social. The photos showed the Venezuelan leader wearing a grey tracksuit and blindfold. A video was later circulated showing Maduro being escorted off a plane in handcuffs.

Trump later announced that the US intended to temporarily oversee Venezuela to ensure what he described as a safe and orderly transition. He added that “very large oil companies in US will go in and spend billions of dollars” to revive the country’s oil production and economy.

The US action triggered mixed reactions from the international community. Several world leaders, including those from Spain and China, condemned the raid, describing it as a violation of international norms. Meanwhile, some Latin American opposition figures welcomed Maduro’s removal from power.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand released an official statement addressing the situation in Venezuela. Part of the statement read…

“Thailand has been monitoring the situation in Venezuela closely and urges all parties involved to resolve the conflict peacefully with full respect for the UN Charter and international law, exercising the utmost restraint to avoid a further escalation, while prioritising the protection of civilians and respecting the will of the Venezuelan people.”

The ministry added that the Royal Thai Embassy in Lima, Peru, which is accredited to Venezuela, has advised Thai nationals to avoid and reconsider travel to areas affected by the military strikes. Thai authorities will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as the situation unfolds.