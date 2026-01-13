Sri Racha underwear thief caught on CCTV leaves family unsettled

Key insights from the news Copy A late-night underwear theft in Sri Racha on January 10 has left local residents unsettled, prompting calls for police action to identify the suspect.

A late-night underwear thief caught on CCTV has left residents of a row house community in Sri Racha, Chon Buri, unsettled and calling on police to track the suspect down quickly.

The incident took place on the night of January 10 in the Bueng subdistrict, where a terrace-style rental property was targeted. According to the homeowner, 36 year old Kittipong Thuansamrit, the theft occurred while his family was asleep.

Kittipong said his wife had washed and hung out several items of clothing outside their room earlier that evening, including school uniforms, women’s underwear and skirts. When the family woke the following morning and began ironing the clothes, they discovered several items were missing.

Alarmed by the disappearance, Kittipong reviewed CCTV footage from the property. The video showed a man arriving at the house on a motorcycle before parking outside and approaching the clothesline. The suspect was seen selectively removing women’s underwear, a skirt and several hangers before leaving the area.

The man was described as thin and wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, three-quarter-length trousers and flip-flops at the time of the incident.

Kittipong said the selective theft of intimate clothing suggested it wasn’t about money. The focus on women’s underwear left his family unsettled and questioning whether the man’s actions hinted at deeper behavioural or psychological concerns.

The theft has also caused financial strain, as the stolen items included clothing belonging to both his wife and daughter, some of which were costly to replace.

His wife, 58 year old Somlak Thuansamrit, said this was the first time their household had been targeted, but noted that similar incidents involving women’s clothing had been reported in nearby row houses in recent weeks.

She added that the suspect appeared to consistently target only women’s underwear and skirts.

The couple expressed concern that the behaviour could pose a risk to others, and urged neighbours to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

Kittipong said the family plans to compile the CCTV footage and submit it to Nong Kham Police Station to assist with the investigation.

Police have not yet issued an official statement on the case. Residents hope the clear footage will help officers identify the suspect quickly and prevent further incidents.

The Pattaya News reported that anyone with information related to the incident has been encouraged to contact Nong Kham Police Station.

In similar news, a serial underwear thief has been caught in the act after a Thai mother set a trap using her own lingerie to help catch the man suspected of stealing women’s underwear from washing lines.