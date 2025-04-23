Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
53 1 minute read
Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting
Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

A perverted panty thief who swiped a Thai woman’s underwear straight off the washing line has been exposed in a cheeky sting, thanks to a mum who lent her daughter her own knickers to lure the knicker-nicking creep.

A woman in Nonthaburi was left red-faced, and nearly bare-bottomed, after a serial knicker thief stole nearly all her underwear, forcing her to borrow her mother’s to set a trap for the twisted thief.

Kanokwan Sri, today, April 23, told reporters she had been repeatedly targeted by a local pervert who crept into her property in the dead of night to steal her freshly washed underwear from the line outside her home on Sai Noi–Lat Bua Luang Road.

“I never thought forgetting to bring in my washing would cost me four pairs of underwear. I was left with nothing to wear!”

Related Articles

The first incident happened on April 17 at around 2.43am, when CCTV captured a man, believed to be around 35, parking his motorbike at the entrance to the alley before sneaking in to nab the garments. However, the footage wasn’t clear enough to identify him.

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting | News by Thaiger

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Amarin TV

Not one to be outwitted, the 34 year old victim hatched a plan to catch the culprit red-handed. With the help of her 56 year old mother, Pranee, she borrowed some of her mum’s undies and re-hung them on the line as bait.

Sure enough, the thief returned just after 3.44am, yesterday, April 22, and this time, he was caught clearly on camera, revealing he was someone living nearby.

Rather than pressing charges, Kanokwan reported the sneaky snatcher to the village headman, urging them to issue a stern warning and put an end to the late-night laundry raids, reported Amarin TV.

“It’s disturbing and disgusting. I just want it to stop. No one should have to worry about their knickers vanishing off the line.”

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on Phuket News

Phuket urges residents to save water as dry season drags on

24 seconds ago
Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting Thailand News

Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

8 minutes ago
Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival Songkran News

Passenger numbers soar at Thai airports during Songkran festival

15 minutes ago
World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings Thailand News

World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

25 minutes ago
Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar

35 minutes ago
Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5 Thailand News

Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5

51 minutes ago
Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust Bangkok News

Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust

1 hour ago
Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month Thailand News

Foodpanda to bow out of Thailand next month

1 hour ago
Thailand to honour Pope Francis with 3 days of mourning Thailand News

Thailand to honour Pope Francis with 3 days of mourning

1 hour ago
Chon Buri man mistakenly believes he killed wife and commits suicide Thailand News

Chon Buri man mistakenly believes he killed wife and commits suicide

2 hours ago
Pattaya beauty clinic busted for illegal medical practices Pattaya News

Pattaya beauty clinic busted for illegal medical practices

2 hours ago
Ancient Takian tree unearthed in Phetchabun sparks lottery frenzy Thailand News

Ancient Takian tree unearthed in Phetchabun sparks lottery frenzy

2 hours ago
Military truck and motorcycle collision kills 3 in central Thailand Thailand News

Military truck and motorcycle collision kills 3 in central Thailand

2 hours ago
Pregnant Thai woman released on bail after killing mistress Bangkok News

Pregnant Thai woman released on bail after killing mistress

2 hours ago
Tourism leaders unite in Thailand to mark shared founding date of Rome and Bangkok Events

Tourism leaders unite in Thailand to mark shared founding date of Rome and Bangkok

2 hours ago
Hiss and hers: Woman brings dead king cobra to hospital after bite Thailand News

Hiss and hers: Woman brings dead king cobra to hospital after bite

3 hours ago
Bangkok influencer summoned over online gambling promotion Bangkok News

Bangkok influencer summoned over online gambling promotion

3 hours ago
Fatal crash in Khon Kaen: Sedan hits truck, driver dies in fire Road deaths

Fatal crash in Khon Kaen: Sedan hits truck, driver dies in fire

3 hours ago
Karaoke clash: Trat&#8217;s tune turns into brawl-room blitz over bar girl Thailand News

Karaoke clash: Trat’s tune turns into brawl-room blitz over bar girl

3 hours ago
Man arrested for assaulting monk over drug deal in Nonthaburi Crime News

Man arrested for assaulting monk over drug deal in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Chiang Mai&#8217;s Dara Dhevi Hotel Thailand News

Fire breaks out at Chiang Mai’s Dara Dhevi Hotel

4 hours ago
Man tragically killed by lightning while picking kaffir lime leaves Thailand News

Man tragically killed by lightning while picking kaffir lime leaves

4 hours ago
Thailand urges stores to keep pork prices stable amid shortage Thailand News

Thailand urges stores to keep pork prices stable amid shortage

5 hours ago
Fake Pattaya taxi rider arrested for stealing from Russian woman Pattaya News

Fake Pattaya taxi rider arrested for stealing from Russian woman

5 hours ago
Village headman arrested after crossbow dispute leaves man injured Crime News

Village headman arrested after crossbow dispute leaves man injured

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott8 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
53 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

World Bank backs Thailand’s retirement lottery to boost savings

25 minutes ago
Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar

Thai ex-wife and new partner of foreign man brawl in Pattaya bar

35 minutes ago
Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5

Vacuum cleaners and air purifiers controlled to combat PM2.5

51 minutes ago
Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust

Pork chop: Police sizzle illegal slaughterhouse in Bangkok bust

1 hour ago