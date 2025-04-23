Perverted panty thief caught after mum lends undies in saucy sting

A perverted panty thief who swiped a Thai woman’s underwear straight off the washing line has been exposed in a cheeky sting, thanks to a mum who lent her daughter her own knickers to lure the knicker-nicking creep.

A woman in Nonthaburi was left red-faced, and nearly bare-bottomed, after a serial knicker thief stole nearly all her underwear, forcing her to borrow her mother’s to set a trap for the twisted thief.

Kanokwan Sri, today, April 23, told reporters she had been repeatedly targeted by a local pervert who crept into her property in the dead of night to steal her freshly washed underwear from the line outside her home on Sai Noi–Lat Bua Luang Road.

“I never thought forgetting to bring in my washing would cost me four pairs of underwear. I was left with nothing to wear!”

The first incident happened on April 17 at around 2.43am, when CCTV captured a man, believed to be around 35, parking his motorbike at the entrance to the alley before sneaking in to nab the garments. However, the footage wasn’t clear enough to identify him.

Not one to be outwitted, the 34 year old victim hatched a plan to catch the culprit red-handed. With the help of her 56 year old mother, Pranee, she borrowed some of her mum’s undies and re-hung them on the line as bait.

Sure enough, the thief returned just after 3.44am, yesterday, April 22, and this time, he was caught clearly on camera, revealing he was someone living nearby.

Rather than pressing charges, Kanokwan reported the sneaky snatcher to the village headman, urging them to issue a stern warning and put an end to the late-night laundry raids, reported Amarin TV.

“It’s disturbing and disgusting. I just want it to stop. No one should have to worry about their knickers vanishing off the line.”