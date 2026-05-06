Petrol station owner raises alarm after man smashes head on plate, leaves

A Thai man smashed his head into a food plate while eating at a restaurant in a petrol station in Saraburi, prompting concern over his mental health and safety.

CCTV footage from a chicken rice shop inside a petrol station in Nong Khae district, Saraburi province, circulated on social media and attracted attention from several Thai media outlets. The man, who has not been identified, was wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, and flip-flops.

In the footage, the customer appears to speak to himself before sitting on the floor near his table. He then stares at his plate of food for several seconds before suddenly striking his head against the plate, causing soup to spill across the table.

The man hit his head against the plate a second time, breaking it. He continued eating with his hands before striking his head repeatedly on the damaged plate again.

Restaurant staff and customers nearby were seen watching the incident in shock. One customer asked the man, “Is everything OK?” but he did not respond.

After the incident, the man picked up his mobile phone and walked out of the restaurant.

A restaurant employee later told ThaiRath that the man stood outside a women’s bathroom for a short period before returning to the restaurant to pay for his meal.

Staff informed petrol station owner Boonyuen Somrak about the incident. Boonyuen instructed employees to look for the man, but he had already left the area.

Boonyuen said he later reviewed CCTV footage and saw the man leaving the petrol station in a car at what he described as high speed. He said he became concerned about the man’s mental condition and the potential risk to both himself and other road users.

The petrol station owner added that he has been unable to identify the man or obtain any further information regarding his condition.

The Saraburi petrol station incident has since generated discussion online, with many social media users expressing concern about the man’s well-being after his disturbing action at the restaurant.