Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships

Regional training hubs prepare ASEAN for halal growth

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)12 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025
288 2 minutes read
Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Malaysia has positioned itself as a major force in the global halal economy by building a strong digital halal ecosystem that provides financing, advisory services, and business intelligence to help local SMEs expand abroad.

This model, which underpins Malaysia’s success in exporting halal products, is now being adapted to support neighbouring Thailand in strengthening its own halal sector.

Malaysia and Thailand are collaborating on cross-border infrastructure projects to enhance trade connectivity. These projects focus on developing smart logistics, digital customs systems, and real-time tracking to alleviate checkpoint congestion and reduce reliance on road transport.

Despite political uncertainties in Thailand, investment through public-private partnerships is expected to fortify border logistics and cold-chain networks. Continuous bilateral discussions are crucial to harmonising regulatory frameworks and addressing key bottlenecks to increase efficiency in the halal supply chain.

During the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) 2025, which coincided with the Global Halal Summit, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to halal development. He urged the global business community to view halal not merely as a label but as a comprehensive value system encompassing ethical consumption, social justice, human dignity, and environmental responsibility.

He also called for support for halal entrepreneurs, global market expansion, and the training of future professionals in religious knowledge, science, engineering, technology, and legal frameworks. Under the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan (13MP), covering 2026 to 2030, the Malaysian government has dedicated substantial resources to accelerate growth in the halal sector.

This sector is anticipated to contribute RM231 billion, or 10.8% of GDP by 2030, driven by increased demand in food, finance, and tourism. Globally, the halal market is valued at over RM16.02 trillion and is expected to grow to RM22.88 trillion by the decade’s end.

Related Articles

Allied Chemists, a notable participant at the Malaysian Pavilion, offers essential services in halal testing, regulatory compliance, and certification processes. As an approved panel laboratory for the Ministry of Health, the company conducts alcohol testing and food safety checks critical for obtaining halal certification.

AFFIN Bank, a Malaysian Islamic financial institution, supports business growth by providing collateral-free financing for businesses operating for six to 24 months. The bank’s financing packages are backed by up to 70% coverage under the SJPP scheme, offering crucial support for SMEs entering the halal sector.

Recognising the importance of human capital in the halal economy, Sirim Academy has established itself as a regional training hub, promoting joint halal training initiatives with ASEAN neighbours, including Thailand. Malaysia has extended its support to Thai officials through the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme, offering capacity-building opportunities and training in halal compliance and best practices, reported by Bangkok Post.

Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Travel Daily News

In recent news, Thailand has launched the Halal Route app, developed by Chulalongkorn University’s Halal Science Centre, to boost Muslim tourism. The app helps travellers find halal-certified restaurants, hotels, mosques, and prayer spaces, with over 1,100 restaurants already listed across 40 provinces. Backed by Google Maps, it supports Thai, English, and Arabic.

This initiatives underscore a shared vision to cultivate a resilient, ethical, and forward-looking halal ecosystem across Southeast Asia.

Latest Thailand News
Man&#8217;s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Man’s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31

7 hours ago
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner&#8217;s father injured (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

9 hours ago
Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

10 hours ago
Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

10 hours ago
Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion

12 hours ago
MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

12 hours ago
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | Thaiger Phuket News

Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

12 hours ago
Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships

12 hours ago
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

13 hours ago
Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani

14 hours ago
Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate | Thaiger Crime News

Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate

1 day ago
Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party | Thaiger Crime News

Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party

1 day ago
Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals | Thaiger Cannabis News

Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals

1 day ago
Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea

1 day ago
AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum

1 day ago
Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’ | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’

1 day ago
Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps | Thaiger Business News

Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps

1 day ago
Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge

2 days ago
Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room

2 days ago
Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier

2 days ago
Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight

2 days ago
Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo

2 days ago
Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up

2 days ago
Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead

2 days ago
&#8216;Eel of fortune&#8217; has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

‘Eel of fortune’ has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video)

2 days ago
Business News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)12 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025
288 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.