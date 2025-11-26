Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis

A Malaysian rescue team leader broke down in tears during a livestream yesterday, November 25, after witnessing the desperate situation caused by severe flooding in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province.

The team leader, Raymond Leong, streamed the video on his Facebook account, saying he could hardly sleep because the voices of people screaming for help were still echoing in his mind.

Leong said the powerful currents made rescue operations extremely difficult, and his team managed to save only about 70 people. He confirmed they would immediately return to the flooded area to rescue those still waiting for help.

In the video, Leong said…

“This responsibility is heavy. Everyone’s life is in our hands, but I really can’t take care of everyone. I’m sorry. There are so many people asking for help. I’m truly sorry.”

Leong was visibly emotional as he described the situation. He explained that the rescue team faced many challenges, especially the fast-moving water.

He urged the Malaysian government to send more support to the rescue teams in Thailand and asked his followers to pray for both the rescuers and the victims.

Another member of the rescue team told the media he had asked Leong who they should save first. Leong replied…

“Whoever I saw first, I saved first. Everyone is the same.”

Leong has continued to post updates on his Facebook page to keep the families of victims informed about the rescue progress.

According to a report from Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, November 26, around 4,200 Malaysian nationals are currently trapped in Hat Yai.

The ministry spokesperson, Nikorndate Palangkul, said Thai and Malaysian officials are coordinating closely to assist and evacuate Malaysian tourists while also supporting Thai citizens affected by the floods.

According to the latest update from PPTV HD, Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Songkhla this afternoon. He visited residents in Kuan Lang sub-district, Hat Yai district, where he distributed essential supplies and listened to complaints from locals affected by the flooding.

Members of Parliament from the People’s Party urged the government to consider requesting international assistance. They also called on the government to explore access to Starlink, the satellite Internet service developed by SpaceX, to help rescue teams locate stranded residents and improve communication.