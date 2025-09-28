Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

Military forces from the Eastern Border Special Task Force arrested 19 individuals in connection with an international human trafficking network at the border region of Ban Non Khilek, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province. The operation, carried out today, September 28, also uncovered illegal substances on the group’s leader.

The operation was led by Colonel Chainarong Kasee, commander of the Aranyaprathet Task Force, in collaboration with the 1204th Ranger Company and the 30th Cavalry Regiment. The coordinated effort targeted a significant smuggling operation in Ban Non Khilek, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

Officials detained a total of 19 people, comprising one Thai leader and 18 individuals attempting illegal border crossing. The arrests occurred during a routine patrol when officers identified a suspicious group approaching the border.

The group included both Thai and Myanmar nationals. The apprehended individuals were divided into two main groups: the first was the Thai leader carrying illegal drugs, and the second consisted of 18 individuals involved in the border crossing.

The Thai leader, 47 year old Thawee, was found with 0.385 grammes of crystal methamphetamine and two methamphetamine pills in his bag, resulting in additional drug-related charges. The second group included 15 Thais and three Myanmar nationals.

Investigations revealed the 15 Thai individuals planned to illegally cross into Cambodia for various unlawful employment opportunities, primarily in online gambling. Interestingly, some claimed they were enticed to open bank accounts and undergo facial scans with the promise of no crossing fees, a new tactic to lure individuals into illegal activities.

The three Myanmar nationals, comprising one man and two women, intended to work in Thailand’s garment industry and had paid a Myanmar broker 250,000 kyat (approximately 3,956 baht) each. They were apprehended while attempting to enter the country illegally.

The arresting team has transferred all 19 detainees for further questioning and documentation. Subsequently, they will be handed over to the Sa Kaeo Province Immigration Bureau and the Khlong Nam Sai Police Station for further investigation into the human trafficking network and legal proceedings, reported by KhaoSod.

In similar news, Thai police arrested a 32 year old man in Kanchanaburi for smuggling 21 undocumented Myanmar nationals last month. Phuri Lertchaiprachim was stopped on August 30 after officers intercepted his Isuzu D-Max during a tip-off operation.

He admitted receiving 5,000 baht (US$155) for the job. The migrants later revealed they each paid 20,000 baht (US$620) to brokers for promised factory work in Samut Sakhon.

Migrants seeking work in Thailand are urged to use official channels to avoid falling victim to human trafficking and facing prosecution under Thai immigration and labour laws.