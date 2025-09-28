Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

Crackdown exposes cross-border human trafficking and illegal migration routes

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)13 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025
373 2 minutes read
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Military forces from the Eastern Border Special Task Force arrested 19 individuals in connection with an international human trafficking network at the border region of Ban Non Khilek, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province. The operation, carried out today, September 28, also uncovered illegal substances on the group’s leader.

The operation was led by Colonel Chainarong Kasee, commander of the Aranyaprathet Task Force, in collaboration with the 1204th Ranger Company and the 30th Cavalry Regiment. The coordinated effort targeted a significant smuggling operation in Ban Non Khilek, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

Officials detained a total of 19 people, comprising one Thai leader and 18 individuals attempting illegal border crossing. The arrests occurred during a routine patrol when officers identified a suspicious group approaching the border.

The group included both Thai and Myanmar nationals. The apprehended individuals were divided into two main groups: the first was the Thai leader carrying illegal drugs, and the second consisted of 18 individuals involved in the border crossing.

The Thai leader, 47 year old Thawee, was found with 0.385 grammes of crystal methamphetamine and two methamphetamine pills in his bag, resulting in additional drug-related charges. The second group included 15 Thais and three Myanmar nationals.

Investigations revealed the 15 Thai individuals planned to illegally cross into Cambodia for various unlawful employment opportunities, primarily in online gambling. Interestingly, some claimed they were enticed to open bank accounts and undergo facial scans with the promise of no crossing fees, a new tactic to lure individuals into illegal activities.

The three Myanmar nationals, comprising one man and two women, intended to work in Thailand’s garment industry and had paid a Myanmar broker 250,000 kyat (approximately 3,956 baht) each. They were apprehended while attempting to enter the country illegally.

Related Articles
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | News by Thaiger
Image credit to Alamy

The arresting team has transferred all 19 detainees for further questioning and documentation. Subsequently, they will be handed over to the Sa Kaeo Province Immigration Bureau and the Khlong Nam Sai Police Station for further investigation into the human trafficking network and legal proceedings, reported by KhaoSod.

In similar news, Thai police arrested a 32 year old man in Kanchanaburi for smuggling 21 undocumented Myanmar nationals last month. Phuri Lertchaiprachim was stopped on August 30 after officers intercepted his Isuzu D-Max during a tip-off operation.

He admitted receiving 5,000 baht (US$155) for the job. The migrants later revealed they each paid 20,000 baht (US$620) to brokers for promised factory work in Samut Sakhon.

Migrants seeking work in Thailand are urged to use official channels to avoid falling victim to human trafficking and facing prosecution under Thai immigration and labour laws.

Latest Thailand News
Man&#8217;s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Man’s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31

7 hours ago
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner&#8217;s father injured (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

9 hours ago
Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

10 hours ago
Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

10 hours ago
Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion

12 hours ago
MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

12 hours ago
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | Thaiger Phuket News

Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

12 hours ago
Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships

12 hours ago
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

13 hours ago
Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani

14 hours ago
Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate | Thaiger Crime News

Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate

1 day ago
Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party | Thaiger Crime News

Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party

1 day ago
Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals | Thaiger Cannabis News

Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals

1 day ago
Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea

1 day ago
AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum

1 day ago
Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’ | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’

1 day ago
Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps | Thaiger Business News

Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps

1 day ago
Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge

2 days ago
Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room

2 days ago
Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier

2 days ago
Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight

2 days ago
Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo

2 days ago
Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up

2 days ago
Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead

2 days ago
&#8216;Eel of fortune&#8217; has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

‘Eel of fortune’ has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video)

2 days ago
Hot NewsThailand News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)13 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025
373 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.