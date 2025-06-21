Cambodian tourist numbers to Thailand drop 48% due to closures

Cambodian tourist numbers visiting Thailand have significantly decreased by 48% this month due to border closures, impacting a market already experiencing a slowdown since the previous year. Despite this, Thai AirAsia has reported a strong load factor on flights from Bangkok to Cambodia.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that Cambodian arrivals in the first five months of the year amounted to 197,658, marking a 14% decrease from the previous year, with an average of 1,200 arrivals daily.

The situation worsened when the borders were closed on June 7 due to escalating tensions, causing a 44% drop in Cambodian arrivals, with the most significant decline of 81% occurring on June 14.

In June so far, the Cambodian market contracted by 48%, totalling 14,758 visitors, 48% of whom travelled by air and 51.9% via land borders.

Last year, Cambodian arrivals reached 553,060, a 5% decrease from 2023, with daily arrivals averaging 1,500. The TAT attributed the earlier decline in numbers to Cambodia’s sluggish economy.

Improved transport infrastructure and lower travel costs have led many Cambodians to choose Vietnam over Thailand as their preferred destination, according to the agency.

Thapanee noted that while the overall tourism outlook remains unaffected by the border disputes, TAT domestic offices in nearby provinces such as Surin, Sa Kaeo, and Trat, continue to monitor the situation.

In Ubon Ratchathani, some tourist attractions experienced a minor impact as safety concerns caused visitors to postpone trips during the first week of the conflict.

Affected attractions include Phu Prasat Historical Park in Nam Yuen district, within the Yod Dom Wildlife Sanctuary, part of the Phanom Dong Rak mountain range near the Chong An Ma checkpoint.

Hotels in Sa Kaeo experienced a ripple effect, as guests, particularly Indonesians, who typically stay overnight before entering Cambodia, were unable to travel via the Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint, reported Bangkok Post.

The TAT office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which oversees the Cambodian market, has temporarily postponed planned joint marketing campaigns with airlines and the Thai embassy, originally scheduled from June to August.

Meanwhile, Thai AirAsia reported a 70% average load factor this month on its Bangkok to Phnom Penh and Siem Reap routes, which is on the lower end of the 70-80% average for the first six months of the year. However, outbound flights from Bangkok have maintained a healthy load factor of 90-100% since the border closure. The airline has combined two daily flights into one during certain periods.