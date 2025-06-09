Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures risk trade disruption

Local economies brace for impact amid rising border tensions

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
136 2 minutes read
Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures risk trade disruption
Picture courtesy of Banmuang

The Ministry of Commerce has assessed the impact of the closure of Thai-Cambodian border trade checkpoints, effective from yesterday, June 8. The closure has affected small businesses and markets, prompting discussions with the private sector to address the situation.

Last year, Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaeo province accounted for 63.4% of trade, valued at 110.718 billion baht (US$3.39 billion). Khlong Yai in Trat contributed 16.8%, with 29.289 billion baht (US$895 million), followed by Chanthaburi with 15.3%, valued at 26.621 billion baht (US$813 million).

Other significant checkpoints included Chong Chom in Surin with 6.084 billion baht (3.5%) and Chong Sa-ngam in Si Sa Ket with 1.818 billion baht (US$55.66 million) (1%). The total trade value across these five checkpoints was 174.53 billion baht (US$5.3 billion).

The closure of Aranyaprathet alone could affect more than 60% of the total trade. Combined closures of Khlong Yai and Chanthaburi would impact a further 30%. Therefore, closing these three major checkpoints would nearly halt all Thai-Cambodian border trade.

Related Articles

Key exports from Thailand to Cambodia, recorded in the first four months of 2025, include beverages, vehicle/motorcycle components, engines, and agricultural machinery, accounting for over 30% of total exports.

Major Thai imports from Cambodia include cassava, metal scraps (aluminium, copper), and wire, crucial for Thailand’s industries such as animal feed, recycling, and electronics. The checkpoint closures would lead to delays, increased costs, and disruptions in the production chain.

Border trade

The ministry examined the temporal and continuity impacts, noting that while June sees adjustments in checkpoint opening hours primarily concerning people movement, it has not yet affected overall trade. However, permanent or simultaneous multiple checkpoint closures could have short-term effects (up to three months) on cross-border small businesses and logistics, causing route diversions.

Medium-term impacts (3 to 12 months) may force exporters to seek new markets or routes, with industries reliant on Cambodian imports starting to feel the effects. Long-term effects (over one year) could undermine investor confidence in border stability, potentially shifting trade routes to maritime options or through other countries.

Last year, Thai-Cambodian border trade totalled 174.53 billion baht (US$5.3 billion), a 7.9% increase. Thai exports amounted to 141.846 billion baht (US$4.3 billion), up 7.5%, while imports were 32.684 billion baht (US$999 million), up 9.8%, resulting in a trade surplus of 109.163 billion baht (US$3.33 billion).

In the first four months of 2025, total trade reached 64.612 billion baht (US$1.97 billion), a 12.3% increase, with Thai exports at 50.225 billion baht (US$1.5 billion) (up 9.7%) and imports at 14.387 billion baht (US$440 million) (up 22.4%), yielding a trade surplus of 35.835 billion baht (US$1 billion). Aranyaprathet accounted for 62.3% of this, followed by Khlong Yai with 19.3% and Chanthaburi with 15.5%.

The ministry also discussed risk management opportunities, suggesting adaptation strategies if checkpoint closures are unavoidable. These include diversifying trade to other open checkpoints, developing alternative logistics such as rail or maritime routes through Vietnam or Laos, and engaging in bilateral negotiations to mitigate economic impacts and reassure traders.

The Ministry of Commerce plans to consult with the government and private sectors to prepare trade assistance policies and develop timely solutions, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
SOLSOT: Korean stone pot rice arrives in Bangkok for true rice lovers Best Bites

SOLSOT: Korean stone pot rice arrives in Bangkok for true rice lovers

10 minutes ago
Chaos at Thai Embassies: digital nomads stranded by DTV visa delays Visa Information

Chaos at Thai Embassies: digital nomads stranded by DTV visa delays

21 minutes ago
Thai NBTC advisor claims ownership of 12 million baht found in rubbish area Thailand News

Thai NBTC advisor claims ownership of 12 million baht found in rubbish area

48 minutes ago
Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures risk trade disruption Business News

Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint closures risk trade disruption

1 hour ago
Couple arrested in Udon Thani for meth trafficking to fund wedding Crime News

Couple arrested in Udon Thani for meth trafficking to fund wedding

1 hour ago
Danish tourist found dead in Patong rental bathroom Phuket News

Danish tourist found dead in Patong rental bathroom

3 hours ago
2 foreigners assault 2 Phuket guards after public urination dispute Phuket News

2 foreigners assault 2 Phuket guards after public urination dispute

3 hours ago
Tragic accident claims lives of mother, daughter in Phetchaburi Road deaths

Tragic accident claims lives of mother, daughter in Phetchaburi

4 hours ago
Phayao man finds lucky softshell turtle in his home Thailand News

Phayao man finds lucky softshell turtle in his home

4 hours ago
Mother attacks employee over child&#8217;s job loss in Jomtien market Crime News

Mother attacks employee over child’s job loss in Jomtien market

4 hours ago
Thai EV sales rise 46% but face industry challenges Business News

Thai EV sales rise 46% but face industry challenges

4 hours ago
American man goes missing from luxury yacht off Phuket coast Phuket News

American man goes missing from luxury yacht off Phuket coast

4 hours ago
Thailand intensifies crackdown on foreign nominee arrangements, impacting investors Phuket News

Thailand intensifies crackdown on foreign nominee arrangements, impacting investors

4 hours ago
Tractor accident in Chumphon claims life, colleague survives Thailand News

Tractor accident in Chumphon claims life, colleague survives

5 hours ago
Man shot dead outside Surat Thani home; police seek suspect Crime News

Man shot dead outside Surat Thani home; police seek suspect

5 hours ago
Phetchaburi factory fire causes over 10 million baht damage Thailand News

Phetchaburi factory fire causes over 10 million baht damage

5 hours ago
Delivery rider attacks mobile shop owner over package delay in Nonthaburi Crime News

Delivery rider attacks mobile shop owner over package delay in Nonthaburi

5 hours ago
Thailand weather alert: 41 provinces to face heavy rain and storms Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather alert: 41 provinces to face heavy rain and storms

5 hours ago
Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani Road deaths

Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani

1 day ago
Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud Crime News

Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud

1 day ago
Worker&#8217;s tragic fall from sixth floor in Bangkok leads to death Bangkok News

Worker’s tragic fall from sixth floor in Bangkok leads to death

1 day ago
Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives Road deaths

Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives

1 day ago
Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident Thailand News

Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident

1 day ago
Driver arrested in Bangkok for theft of over 1 million baht Crime News

Driver arrested in Bangkok for theft of over 1 million baht

1 day ago
Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid Crime News

Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid

1 day ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
136 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Tensions rise: Thai-Cambodian border dispute intensifies

Tensions rise: Thai-Cambodian border dispute intensifies

3 days ago
Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute

Thailand prioritises peace in Cambodia border dispute

5 days ago
R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade

R12, newly proposed route to boost Thailand-Vietnam trade

6 days ago
Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours

Baan Khao Din checkpoint stays open amid Cambodia closure rumours

6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x