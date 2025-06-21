Thai aide accuses Cambodian leader of national security threat

An aide to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has lodged a police complaint against Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, alleging threats to Thailand’s national security and causing internal discord.

Somkid Chueakong, the deputy secretary-general for political affairs to the prime minister, submitted this complaint yesterday, June 20, to Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiewphan, head of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

This action follows the fallout from a leaked audio conversation between the 38 year old Thai premier and the experienced Cambodian politician. Somkid stated to the media that he filed the complaint both as a private citizen and in his official role, highlighting the discord and national security threat caused by the recording.

He clarified that the complaint was not an attempt to placate the public on behalf of the prime minister, who faces increasing pressure to resign due to contentious remarks made during the call.

Somkid further mentioned that Paetongtarn was unaware of his decision to file the complaint, having only consulted with close associates. He accused Hun Sen of benefiting politically from the leaked audio, suggesting that the recording’s portrayal of backstabbing enhanced Hun Sen’s political standing.

According to Somkid, the prime minister is a victim of the situation, as the audio has led to perceptions of her yielding to Cambodian interests, damaging Thailand’s reputation and breaching diplomatic norms.

Police Lieutenant General Trairong noted that Thai law permits charges against those threatening national security, irrespective of their location. He cited examples of overseas-based scam groups and Cambodian YouTubers previously targeted by the CCIB as precedent, reported Bangkok Post.

Additionally, Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong addressed another leaked audio involving two men, purportedly Hun Sen and his aide and interpreter Huot, discussing coordination with Thai police to apprehend Hun Sen’s opponents in Thailand. This recording was made public by Al Jazeera in late May. Trairong emphasised that the Thai police operate strictly within the confines of Thai law.