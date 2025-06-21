Ratsada’s bold plan: Mayor unveils 7 key initiatives for growth

Jirayut Songyos, the newly elected Mayor of Ratsada Subdistrict Municipality, laid out an ambitious policy plan aimed at transforming his subdistrict into a stronger, more prosperous community.

Following his certification by the Phuket Provincial Election Commission on June 4, Jirayut spoke to the Ratsada Subdistrict Municipality Council, outlining his commitment to work under the principles of good governance and transparency.

He stated, “For the next four years, I will work under the principle of ‘sticking to words, acting transparently for the benefit of the people, with the intention of developing Ratsada subdistrict to be strong and livable in every dimension.”

Jirayut’s detailed policy statement was split into seven key areas, each designed to improve the lives of Ratsada’s residents.

1. Public Health and Environment

Jirayut plans to enhance the waste collection system by integrating technology and encouraging waste sorting at the source. Additionally, he aims to establish dialysis centres and develop more green spaces to improve the quality of life for residents.

2. Infrastructure

To tackle ongoing issues with slow-flowing and insufficient water supply, Jirayut intends to install pressure pumps, water tanks, and explore groundwater drilling. He will also push for the expansion of public electricity systems, the installation of LED lights, and solar panels in areas with inadequate lighting. Canal dredging and drainage system improvements are also part of the plan to reduce flooding.

3. Safety

Jirayut highlighted the installation of CCTV cameras in high-risk areas and the establishment of a new “Ratsada Hotline” for complaints. Strengthening emergency medical systems, including CPR training and providing rescue vehicles for frequent incident areas, will also be a priority.

4. Education, Sports, and Recreation

The mayor plans to introduce a language camp offering third-language courses in Chinese, English, and Arabic. Additionally, he plans to develop a 7-a-side football field with lighting and promote the local Loy Ruea Chao Mai Thai tradition to connect youth with their roots.

5. Quality of Life and Society

Jirayut aims to improve social welfare by establishing a recreation centre for women and the elderly, offering vocational training, and providing healthcare services to vulnerable groups through visits and community clinics.

6. Economic and Tourism

Jirayut will focus on boosting the local economy by promoting flea markets, cultural performances, landmark photo spots, and online marketing skills training for local businesses.

7. Public Services

Mobile municipalities will be set up to bring services closer to residents, alongside public WiFi installations in key areas. He is also planning a proposal for municipal pawnshops and will introduce live-streaming of council meetings for full transparency.

On this occasion, Jirayut introduced the new members of his executive team: Deputy Mayors Atthaphon Suphasuwan and Jirathip Nawarak, Secretary to the Mayor Chinsich Chananarong, and Advisor to the Mayor Phudit Raksarat, reported The Phuket News.

“I believe that if all parties cooperate seriously, we will truly transform Ratsada into an area of hope, warmth, and prosperity,” said Jirayut.

