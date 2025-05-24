Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation

Chaos broke out yesterday at Phuket International Airport when a passenger on an AirAsia flight caused panic by jokingly warning of a bomb in his bag — triggering a full-scale emergency response and a police investigation.

At 3.50pm yesterday, May 23, officials were alerted after 62 year old Thanawut Wichaidit reportedly told a flight attendant, “Watch out for the bomb in the bag,” while boarding AirAsia flight FD3092 from Phuket to Don Mueang, Bangkok. The aircraft was taxiing for takeoff from Parking Bay 1 when the comment was made.

Captain immediately informed ground staff, who ordered the plane to return to Parking Bay 39 and evacuated all 200 passengers for safety checks.

“The pilot reported the incident to air traffic control, requesting the aircraft be isolated,” said Police Colonel Salan Santisasanakul, superintendent of Saku Police Station, who led the investigation.

Phuket Airport swiftly activated its incident response plan in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards. A 100-metre perimeter was secured around the plane as bomb disposal officers from the Royal Thai Army conducted a thorough sweep of the aircraft, luggage, cargo, and mail. Passengers and crew were evacuated, screened, and relocated to the waiting area.

“All passengers’ belongings were accounted for, and no explosives or suspicious items were found,” a statement from Phuket Airport confirmed. During the tense hours-long process, Thai AirAsia provided food and drinks, while the Royal Thai Army supplied officers and drinking water to assist.

The emergency operation centre stood down at 7.21pm after the all-clear was given. Meanwhile, Thanawut was arrested and is now facing prosecution for making a false bomb threat, a serious offence under Thai law, reported The Phuket News.

“This kind of careless comment endangers public safety and disrupts airport operations,” Pol. Col. Salan warned. “We will prosecute offenders to the fullest extent.”

Passengers were later rebooked on alternate flights. Phuket Airport and AirAsia emphasised their commitment to strict security measures and swift action in such incidents.