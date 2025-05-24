Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation

Thai man jokes about having a bomb in his bag, arrested

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 24, 2025
89 1 minute read
Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Chaos broke out yesterday at Phuket International Airport when a passenger on an AirAsia flight caused panic by jokingly warning of a bomb in his bag — triggering a full-scale emergency response and a police investigation.

At 3.50pm yesterday, May 23, officials were alerted after 62 year old Thanawut Wichaidit reportedly told a flight attendant, “Watch out for the bomb in the bag,” while boarding AirAsia flight FD3092 from Phuket to Don Mueang, Bangkok. The aircraft was taxiing for takeoff from Parking Bay 1 when the comment was made.

Captain immediately informed ground staff, who ordered the plane to return to Parking Bay 39 and evacuated all 200 passengers for safety checks.

“The pilot reported the incident to air traffic control, requesting the aircraft be isolated,” said Police Colonel Salan Santisasanakul, superintendent of Saku Police Station, who led the investigation.

Related Articles

Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation | News by Thaiger

Phuket Airport swiftly activated its incident response plan in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards. A 100-metre perimeter was secured around the plane as bomb disposal officers from the Royal Thai Army conducted a thorough sweep of the aircraft, luggage, cargo, and mail. Passengers and crew were evacuated, screened, and relocated to the waiting area.

“All passengers’ belongings were accounted for, and no explosives or suspicious items were found,” a statement from Phuket Airport confirmed. During the tense hours-long process, Thai AirAsia provided food and drinks, while the Royal Thai Army supplied officers and drinking water to assist.

The emergency operation centre stood down at 7.21pm after the all-clear was given. Meanwhile, Thanawut was arrested and is now facing prosecution for making a false bomb threat, a serious offence under Thai law, reported The Phuket News.

“This kind of careless comment endangers public safety and disrupts airport operations,” Pol. Col. Salan warned. “We will prosecute offenders to the fullest extent.”

Passengers were later rebooked on alternate flights. Phuket Airport and AirAsia emphasised their commitment to strict security measures and swift action in such incidents.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting Pattaya News

Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting

40 seconds ago
Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation Phuket News

Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation

18 minutes ago
12-year-old stabs classmate to death in Isaan school lunch break Thailand News

12-year-old stabs classmate to death in Isaan school lunch break

33 minutes ago
Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders

49 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks

1 hour ago
Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul Thailand News

Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul

1 hour ago
Seasonal downpour to drench Thailand, flooding expected Thailand News

Seasonal downpour to drench Thailand, flooding expected

2 hours ago
Snake scare: Huge king cobra terrorises Pattaya backyard pond Pattaya News

Snake scare: Huge king cobra terrorises Pattaya backyard pond

18 hours ago
Witnesses spooked as &#8216;haunted truck&#8217; moves on its own after crash Thailand News

Witnesses spooked as ‘haunted truck’ moves on its own after crash

18 hours ago
Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals Pattaya News

Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals

18 hours ago
Wife suspected in husband&#8217;s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai Thailand News

Wife suspected in husband’s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai

18 hours ago
Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search Thailand News

Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search

19 hours ago
Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award Thailand News

Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award

19 hours ago
Alarming financial inequality in Thailand Finance

Alarming financial inequality in Thailand

19 hours ago
Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya&#8217;s Nong Prue school resolved Pattaya News

Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya’s Nong Prue school resolved

20 hours ago
Bangkok transwoman caught on CCTV stealing neighbours&#8217; parcels Bangkok News

Bangkok transwoman caught on CCTV stealing neighbours’ parcels

20 hours ago
Burmese roti vendor arrested for series of sexual assaults in Pattaya Pattaya News

Burmese roti vendor arrested for series of sexual assaults in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video) Thailand News

Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video)

20 hours ago
Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act Pattaya News

Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act

21 hours ago
Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video)

21 hours ago
Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor Thailand News

Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor

21 hours ago
Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket

21 hours ago
Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa Finance

Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa

22 hours ago
&#8216;Spider-Man’ thieves caught after rooftop escape in Sakon Nakhon Thailand News

‘Spider-Man’ thieves caught after rooftop escape in Sakon Nakhon

23 hours ago
TAT and AIS launch travel campaign to boost domestic tourism Business News

TAT and AIS launch travel campaign to boost domestic tourism

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 24, 2025
89 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket

Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket

1 day ago
China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels

China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels

2 days ago
&#8216;Little Moscow&#8217; boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy

‘Little Moscow’ boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy

2 days ago
Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket

Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x