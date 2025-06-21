Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes

Officers in Bangkok arrested a group yesterday for selling e-cigarette liquids laced with drugs online.

The three suspects, 37 year old Netnapa, 46 year old Thanakorn, and 33 year old Pratchaya, were caught red-handed yesterday, June 20, with a large stash of illegal vaping liquids and equipment, sparking a serious drug trafficking investigation.

The bust came after concerned residents in Soi Prasert Manukitch 37, Nawamin district, flagged the illegal sale of e-cigarettes and drugs in their area. Acting on these complaints, the police launched an investigation that led them straight to Netnapa, who appeared visibly under the influence of narcotics. A search of her possession revealed e-cigarette liquids, which led to further inquiries.

The investigation uncovered a disturbing network of drug-laced products being sold under the guise of ordinary vaping liquids. As police dug deeper, they traced the operation to two homes in the Tharang area of Bang Khen district. There, they apprehended Pratchaya, who was found with an alarming quantity of e-cigarette liquids and vaping equipment.

During questioning, Pratchaya confessed to purchasing the liquids and devices from a Chinese supplier, who instructed him on how to mix drugs into the e-cigarette “pods.” These tainted products were then sold online to unsuspecting customers.

Thanakorn, another suspect in the case, was also linked to the illegal operation, although police have yet to uncover his specific role in the distribution network. The police are continuing their investigation, gathering more evidence and aiming to trace further suspects involved in this dangerous scheme, reported KhaoSod.

The suspects have been taken into custody and transferred to the Khok Kram Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Officers vowed to clamp down on this growing trend of illegal drug-laced e-cigarettes, which have raised serious concerns about public safety, particularly among younger generations.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to illegal vaping products. The growing concern over these drug-laced e-cigarettes highlights the increasing risks associated with online drug trafficking in Bangkok.