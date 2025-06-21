Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes

Suspect bought devices from Chinese supplier, who taught drug mixing techniques

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 21, 2025
88 1 minute read
Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Officers in Bangkok arrested a group yesterday for selling e-cigarette liquids laced with drugs online.

The three suspects, 37 year old Netnapa, 46 year old Thanakorn, and 33 year old Pratchaya, were caught red-handed yesterday, June 20, with a large stash of illegal vaping liquids and equipment, sparking a serious drug trafficking investigation.

The bust came after concerned residents in Soi Prasert Manukitch 37, Nawamin district, flagged the illegal sale of e-cigarettes and drugs in their area. Acting on these complaints, the police launched an investigation that led them straight to Netnapa, who appeared visibly under the influence of narcotics. A search of her possession revealed e-cigarette liquids, which led to further inquiries.

Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes | News by Thaiger

The investigation uncovered a disturbing network of drug-laced products being sold under the guise of ordinary vaping liquids. As police dug deeper, they traced the operation to two homes in the Tharang area of Bang Khen district. There, they apprehended Pratchaya, who was found with an alarming quantity of e-cigarette liquids and vaping equipment.

During questioning, Pratchaya confessed to purchasing the liquids and devices from a Chinese supplier, who instructed him on how to mix drugs into the e-cigarette “pods.” These tainted products were then sold online to unsuspecting customers.

Thanakorn, another suspect in the case, was also linked to the illegal operation, although police have yet to uncover his specific role in the distribution network. The police are continuing their investigation, gathering more evidence and aiming to trace further suspects involved in this dangerous scheme, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

The suspects have been taken into custody and transferred to the Khok Kram Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Officers vowed to clamp down on this growing trend of illegal drug-laced e-cigarettes, which have raised serious concerns about public safety, particularly among younger generations.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to illegal vaping products. The growing concern over these drug-laced e-cigarettes highlights the increasing risks associated with online drug trafficking in Bangkok.

Latest Thailand News
Ratsada&#8217;s bold plan: Mayor unveils 7 key initiatives for growth Phuket News

Ratsada’s bold plan: Mayor unveils 7 key initiatives for growth

23 minutes ago
Cambodian tourist numbers to Thailand drop 48% due to closures Business News

Cambodian tourist numbers to Thailand drop 48% due to closures

52 minutes ago
Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarettes

1 hour ago
Senate seeks to oust Paetongtarn over leaked call with Cambodia Thailand News

Senate seeks to oust Paetongtarn over leaked call with Cambodia

1 hour ago
Siblings nabbed with crystal meth in Pattaya drug raid Pattaya News

Siblings nabbed with crystal meth in Pattaya drug raid

2 hours ago
Thai aide accuses Cambodian leader of national security threat Thailand News

Thai aide accuses Cambodian leader of national security threat

2 hours ago
Poipet casinos offer promotions to lure back Thai gamblers Thailand News

Poipet casinos offer promotions to lure back Thai gamblers

2 hours ago
Russian tourist drowns after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach Phuket News

Russian tourist drowns after ignoring red flags at Phuket beach

3 hours ago
More rain: Thunderstorms and downpours continue to hit Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

More rain: Thunderstorms and downpours continue to hit Thailand

3 hours ago
Scam alert: Fraudsters pose as SCB agents to freeze your account Thailand News

Scam alert: Fraudsters pose as SCB agents to freeze your account

19 hours ago
German man found dead in rented house in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

German man found dead in rented house in Nakhon Si Thammarat

20 hours ago
Phumtham defends PM, dismisses audio scandal backlash Thailand News

Phumtham defends PM, dismisses audio scandal backlash

20 hours ago
Thai couple accused of faking rape to extort former police officer Thailand News

Thai couple accused of faking rape to extort former police officer

20 hours ago
Tiger comeback: Prey release sparks hope in Thai jungle Thailand News

Tiger comeback: Prey release sparks hope in Thai jungle

20 hours ago
Thai woman calls out after paying 9,500 baht for boat trip at floating market Thailand News

Thai woman calls out after paying 9,500 baht for boat trip at floating market

21 hours ago
How to promote your Airbnb rental on Instagram? Digital Marketing

How to promote your Airbnb rental on Instagram?

21 hours ago
Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings Thailand News

Watch your words: Thai air force warns troops on recordings

21 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike thug attacks Bolt rider in road rage meltdown Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike thug attacks Bolt rider in road rage meltdown

21 hours ago
&#8216;Get out!&#8217;: Rally erupts in Phuket over PM&#8217;s leaked clip Phuket News

‘Get out!’: Rally erupts in Phuket over PM’s leaked clip

22 hours ago
New driving rules: Foreigners must take test in Thailand Thailand News

New driving rules: Foreigners must take test in Thailand

22 hours ago
Thai activist calls mass protest to &#8216;sink the boat&#8217; over PM scandal Bangkok News

Thai activist calls mass protest to ‘sink the boat’ over PM scandal

22 hours ago
Dead man with hands cuffed and legs bound found in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Dead man with hands cuffed and legs bound found in Nakhon Si Thammarat

23 hours ago
iCloud loan sharks busted in Bangkok raid over 30% interest scam (video) Bangkok News

iCloud loan sharks busted in Bangkok raid over 30% interest scam (video)

23 hours ago
Death penalty call: Activists accuse PM over leaked tape Thailand News

Death penalty call: Activists accuse PM over leaked tape

23 hours ago
2 Thai men attack drug rehab clinic worker and steal prescription medicine Thailand News

2 Thai men attack drug rehab clinic worker and steal prescription medicine

23 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 21, 2025
88 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x