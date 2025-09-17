Woman dies after fall from Bangkok mall parking structure (video)

A woman in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao area died after falling from a shopping mall parking structure, with police now reviewing CCTV to determine the cause.

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm yesterday, September 16, at a well-known department store in the Chatuchak district. Police Lieutenant Chakkrit Suwanwong, deputy inspector of Phahonyothin Police Station, coordinated with forensic officers, doctors from the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Police General Hospital, and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation to investigate the scene.

The woman, believed to be between 45 and 50 years old, was found lying on the roadway behind the shopping centre, where emergency responders rushed to her aid. She was discovered breathing faintly but unresponsive, wearing a green short-sleeved shirt under a black long-sleeved coat, grey trousers, and carrying a shoulder bag. No identification documents were found.

Rescue volunteers performed CPR at the scene but were unable to revive her, and she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Officials said initial findings indicated she had fallen from the second floor of the mall’s parking facility.

Witnesses told police they had passed through the area shortly before the incident without noticing anything unusual. However, when they returned, they saw the woman lying motionless on the ground with her bag still on her shoulder. At first, they believed she had fainted, but after seeing the police response, it became clear she had fallen.

KhaoSod and PPTVHD36 reported that police have begun reviewing CCTV footage from the parking structure and surrounding areas to determine how the incident unfolded. Officers are also working to confirm the woman’s identity. Her body has been sent to the Police General Hospital for an autopsy.

Police said they are keeping all possibilities open while awaiting further evidence from video footage and forensic results.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.