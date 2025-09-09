Thaksin ordered to serve 1 year in prison for hospital stay scandal

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been ordered to serve one year in prison after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions ruled on the controversial case surrounding his stay at the Police General Hospital (PGH).

The ruling follows a lengthy legal battle initiated by former MP Chanchai Issarasenarak, who questioned whether Thaksin’s sentence was properly enforced. Thaksin, arriving at the court with his family, was immediately taken into custody following the verdict.

“The Court found that no sentence had been properly imposed on Thaksin, and the previous time spent in the PGH would not count towards his sentence.”

It also directed the case to the National Anti-Corruption Commission for further action.

Thaksin, who returned to Thailand on August 22, 2023, after more than 15 years in self-exile, was originally sentenced to eight years in prison, later reduced to one year through royal clemency. He had been serving his sentence under the controversial decision to keep him in the PGH, sparking accusations of preferential treatment.

“Thaksin was ordered to serve his sentence immediately without any reduction for the 120 days spent in the hospital.”

The decision followed an extensive investigation into the handling of Thaksin’s imprisonment, which included multiple rounds of hearings.

The case began in January when Chanchai filed a petition, accusing Corrections Department officials of improperly transferring Thaksin to a special ward at the PGH, violating both the Criminal Procedure Code and Ministerial Regulations.

After several months of hearings, including testimony from key figures such as former Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, the court ruled that Thaksin’s sentence had not been enforced correctly, reported Bangkok Post, ไทยแทบลอยด์ and โหนกระแส.

Thaksin’s return to prison follows a year of legal and political drama. Following his return, he spent a mere 13 hours in Bangkok Remand Prison before being transferred to the hospital.

While many have questioned the legality of his hospital stay, Thaksin’s supporters, including those who gathered at the court, remain firm in their backing.