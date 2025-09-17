GPS blunder sends tourist into forest crash in Pattaya

Rescue teams recover stranded bike from steep hillside trail

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
September 17, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A 23 year old man in Pattaya crashed his motorcycle after GPS led him into a forest, forcing him to abandon the bike and walk 2 kilometres to find help.

The incident unfolded at 7pm on Monday, September 15, when the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Rescue Foundation received a call reporting a stranded tourist in Pong subdistrict, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. Rescue teams deployed off-road vehicles to reach the scene on Khao Phai, where Huay Yai police were already assisting the exhausted rider.

The motorcyclist was identified as 23 year old physiotherapist Punnyawat Buddachun. Covered in dirt and visibly tired, he had walked more than 2km through thick forest after his motorcycle toppled on a steep hillside. His black Honda CL 300 sustained only minor damage, later recovered by rescue workers.

Punnyawat said that he had set out to visit Krok Ma Tai Waterfall to take photos. Following his GPS, he was directed onto a hazardous track from Highway 331. The route led him across steep slopes, running water, and dense forest. As daylight faded, his motorcycle fell and was too heavy to lift, forcing him to abandon it and make his way out on foot.

Rescue workers later retrieved the motorcycle and ensured it was safely returned. Punnyawat expressed deep gratitude to both the police and the rescue foundation, bowing and embracing the team in thanks for their efforts, reported Pattaya Mail.

The episode has prompted renewed warnings about the dangers of relying solely on GPS in rural or rugged areas near Pattaya. Locals caution that mapping systems often fail to distinguish between proper roads and hazardous tracks, putting unsuspecting travellers at risk of wandering into unsafe terrain.

Officials urged visitors to exercise caution when exploring natural attractions and to seek advice on safe routes before venturing off the main roads. They stressed that while digital maps are useful, they should not replace local knowledge, especially in areas with steep terrain or dense forest.

