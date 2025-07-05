Thailand denies imminent artefact return to Cambodia

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has refuted claims that Thailand is on the verge of transferring 20 ancient artefacts to Cambodia.

Yesterday, July 4, speaking as the new culture minister, Paetongtarn clarified that 23 artefacts were returned to Cambodia in 2015 following confirmation of their origins. Although the Cabinet approved in principle the return of another 20 artefacts related to this case in 2024, they remain in Thailand due to the Fine Arts Department‘s budget limitations and ongoing border tensions, which mean the issue lacks urgency.

“This is not considered an urgent matter and cannot be funded by the central budget,” Paetongtarn said.

She said that the proposal might need resubmission for ministry-level budgeting and Cabinet consideration.

“Given the current situation between Thailand and Cambodia, the Culture Ministry recommends further review.”

Paetongtarn warned of legal actions against those spreading misinformation, which she described as damaging and misleading. She also affirmed Thailand’s sovereignty over the Ta Muen Thom temple complex in Surin, protected under the 1961 Ancient Monuments Act. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to uphold Thai sovereignty in other disputed border areas with Cambodia.

As culture minister, Paetongtarn sees an opportunity to promote soft power to enhance Thailand’s global standing. She reiterated her support for Thailand’s creative industries, with plans to extend cash rebate incentives to Thai productions, previously available only to international filmmakers.

“I want to see Thai films go further. They can subtly showcase our products and culture to the world,” she said.

Paetongtarn highlighted four key soft power industries: film, food, Muay Thai, and wellness. These sectors can swiftly boost Thailand’s economic potential, tourism, and job creation, she said.

“Where collaboration with the Culture Ministry is possible — be it public or private — I’m ready to support it.”

Paetongtarn confirmed her dedication to advancing soft power and cultural development, viewing them as essential for economic stimulation and creating new opportunities for the public.

“I have long advocated for soft power as a development strategy. Despite my suspension, I am committed to doing my best in this role.”

The 38 year old Pheu Thai leader’s premiership was suspended on July 1 by the Constitutional Court pending a ruling on allegations of ethical misconduct and abuse of power. Yesterday, social activist Srisuwan Janya petitioned the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate Paetongtarn and Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit for attending a royal audience following a recent Cabinet reshuffle, which he claimed violated the court’s suspension order, reported Bangkok Post.