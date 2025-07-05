RTAF helicopter makes emergency landing on school field

It was a day the children of Roi Et will never forget—when a roaring Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) helicopter swooped out of a stormy sky and touched down right on their school field.

The drama unfolded on Thursday afternoon, July 3, at Ban Kham Pha-Ung School, Pracharat Bamrung, in Pho Chai district. According to the school’s official social media post, the helicopter, which had taken off from Wing 2 in Lopburi, was en route to Udon Thani when it encountered severe weather. Heavy rain and fierce winds forced the pilot to abandon the original flight path and execute an emergency landing.

With remarkable composure, the crew guided the aircraft onto the school’s grassy pitch, stunning pupils and teachers alike. Footage quickly circulated online showing the helicopter descending as children shrieked with excitement and sprinted for a closer look.

“It was amazing!” one student was heard shouting in the background as the rotor blades gradually slowed.

As news spread, locals hurried to the scene, many clutching umbrellas against the downpour. Dozens gathered around the chopper, snapping photos and marvelling at the rare spectacle.

In true Isaan fashion, the community’s warm hospitality took centre stage. Villagers organised a bai sri su kwan ceremony, a traditional blessing ritual to offer protection and good fortune. With solemn respect, they tied white threads around the pilots’ wrists, wishing them safe travels and expressing gratitude for their service.

Teachers described the impromptu landing as a “wonderful learning moment” for the children, who were able to see the helicopter up close and meet the crew.

“The pilots were incredibly gracious,” one staff member said. “They took time to pose for photos with the students, answer questions, and reassure everyone that everything was under control.”

No injuries were reported, and the helicopter remained undamaged. By the time the skies cleared, the crew had inspected the aircraft and confirmed it was safe to continue the mission, reported Bangkok Post.

The day ended with beaming smiles and an unforgettable story for the school’s pupils—proof that even a storm can bring unexpected excitement.

As one young boy summed it up: “I never thought I’d see a real helicopter land in front of me!”