Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Bangkok’s iconic Victory Monument, a historic landmark honouring Thailand’s fallen heroes, has officially been registered as an ancient site by the Fine Arts Department.

The announcement, published in the Royal Gazette yesterday, March 12, confirms the site’s protected status, securing its preservation for future generations.

The declaration, made under Section 7 of the Ancient Monuments, Antiques, Objects of Art and National Museums Act 1961, establishes the monument’s official designation as an ancient site, covering an area of approximately 3 rai and 31 square wa in Ratchathewi district. The registration follows an announcement issued by the Fine Arts Department on February 4.

Victory Monument was constructed to commemorate 59 Thai soldiers, police officers, and civilians who lost their lives during the Indochina conflict between Thailand and France.

The foundation stone was laid by General Phraya Phahon Phonphayuhasena on June 24, 1941, with the official unveiling by Field Marshal P. Phibunsongkhram exactly one year later, on June 24, 1942. The monument’s design was created by renowned Thai architect Mom Luang Pum Malakul.

This landmark, now recognised as a nationally significant historical site, has long been a symbol of patriotism and a key feature of Bangkok’s cityscape. It serves as a central transport hub, surrounded by a bustling mix of street vendors, commercial buildings, and a constant stream of commuters.

The Fine Arts Department’s move to register Victory Monument as an ancient site ensures that any modifications or developments in the area must adhere to strict heritage conservation regulations. This classification protects the structure from unauthorised alterations, ensuring its historical integrity remains intact.

While many locals and historians welcome the decision, some urban planners and business owners worry about the implications for future infrastructure projects around the monument. Despite this, the landmark’s new status cements its cultural and historical importance, reinforcing its legacy as a symbol of Thailand’s resilience and national pride, reported KhaoSod.

With Victory Monument now under official heritage protection, city officials aim to enhance conservation efforts and promote historical awareness, ensuring that this tribute to Thailand’s war heroes stands tall for generations to come.

