A fresh row has erupted over ancient ruins straddling the Thai-Cambodian border, after the Royal Thai Army (RTA) slammed Google Maps for allegedly “misleading the world” about the true ownership of the historic Ta Muen Thom temple.

The RTA insists the ancient site in Surin province belongs to Thailand and blasted the popular mapping service for showing it as Cambodian territory.

Amy spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree declared that “many locations marked on Google Earth and Google Maps are inaccurate,” adding that such labels carry no legal weight at either the national or international level.

“The Ta Muean Thom temple is a clear example of Thailand’s historical and geographical sovereignty,” he said.

Thailand has long argued that the temple, which sits in Phanom Dong Rak district, was registered as a Thai archaeological site back in 1935, almost two decades before Cambodia gained independence from France in 1953.

The RTA pointed out that the site’s status is supported by a drainage divide in the region, which has traditionally marked the boundary line. The Fine Arts Department has carried out renovations on the ancient ruins, with Cambodian officials reportedly acknowledging the work.

Adding to the evidence, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has built a road leading to the temple, and numerous artefacts excavated there are now displayed at the Surin National Museum.

While the temple is one of four disputed border sites that Cambodia has taken to the International Court of Justice, Thailand does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction over the matter.

Deputy Defence Minister General Natthapon Nakpanich, who is currently serving as acting defence minister, voiced hope that Cambodia would come to the table for bilateral talks during the next General Border Committee meeting, reported Bangkok Post.

“There has been a positive development,” Gen. Natthapon said, noting that Cambodian officials have agreed to resume informal discussions, even though some conditions remain unresolved.

He was also keen to clarify that Thailand has not sealed its border with Cambodia, despite mounting tensions.

“We have only restricted the opening hours. In contrast, Cambodia has closed its border with Thailand.”

The centuries-old ruins have become the latest flashpoint in a region long plagued by overlapping historical claims and simmering nationalistic passions.