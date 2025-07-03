Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat

Army general said Google Maps labels are inaccurate and legally meaningless

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
263 1 minute read
Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat
Photo courtesy of TAT Newsroom

A fresh row has erupted over ancient ruins straddling the Thai-Cambodian border, after the Royal Thai Army (RTA) slammed Google Maps for allegedly “misleading the world” about the true ownership of the historic Ta Muen Thom temple.

The RTA insists the ancient site in Surin province belongs to Thailand and blasted the popular mapping service for showing it as Cambodian territory.

Amy spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree declared that “many locations marked on Google Earth and Google Maps are inaccurate,” adding that such labels carry no legal weight at either the national or international level.

“The Ta Muean Thom temple is a clear example of Thailand’s historical and geographical sovereignty,” he said.

Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand has long argued that the temple, which sits in Phanom Dong Rak district, was registered as a Thai archaeological site back in 1935, almost two decades before Cambodia gained independence from France in 1953.

The RTA pointed out that the site’s status is supported by a drainage divide in the region, which has traditionally marked the boundary line. The Fine Arts Department has carried out renovations on the ancient ruins, with Cambodian officials reportedly acknowledging the work.

Adding to the evidence, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has built a road leading to the temple, and numerous artefacts excavated there are now displayed at the Surin National Museum.

Related Articles

While the temple is one of four disputed border sites that Cambodia has taken to the International Court of Justice, Thailand does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction over the matter.

Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat | News by Thaiger
Photo of Natthapon Nakpanich courtesy of The Nation

Deputy Defence Minister General Natthapon Nakpanich, who is currently serving as acting defence minister, voiced hope that Cambodia would come to the table for bilateral talks during the next General Border Committee meeting, reported Bangkok Post.

“There has been a positive development,” Gen. Natthapon said, noting that Cambodian officials have agreed to resume informal discussions, even though some conditions remain unresolved.

He was also keen to clarify that Thailand has not sealed its border with Cambodia, despite mounting tensions.

“We have only restricted the opening hours. In contrast, Cambodia has closed its border with Thailand.”

The centuries-old ruins have become the latest flashpoint in a region long plagued by overlapping historical claims and simmering nationalistic passions.

Latest Thailand News
7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz Phuket News

7 Phuket cannabis shops shut down in crackdown blitz

6 minutes ago
Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure Thailand News

Man found dead at Nakhon Ratchasima school prompts closure

20 minutes ago
Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man Pattaya News

Shafted again! Pattaya elevator traps Burmese man

32 minutes ago
Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit Thailand News

Outgoing minister Phumtham approves submarine deal before exit

38 minutes ago
Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple Bangkok News

Thai abbot denies staging 23 million baht theft at Bangkok temple

51 minutes ago
Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured Bangkok News

Serious accident on Chalong Rat Expressway leaves two injured

1 hour ago
Jealous ex-soldier guns down love rival in Phitsanulok attack Thailand News

Jealous ex-soldier guns down love rival in Phitsanulok attack

1 hour ago
Hippo-star rising: Moo Deng cooks up at zoo birthday bash Thailand News

Hippo-star rising: Moo Deng cooks up at zoo birthday bash

1 hour ago
Single mother in Udon Thani scammed by grass jelly salesman Crime News

Single mother in Udon Thani scammed by grass jelly salesman

3 hours ago
Speeding rider dies in horror crash with parked van in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Speeding rider dies in horror crash with parked van in Nonthaburi

3 hours ago
Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat Thailand News

Thai woman seeks justice after rubbish collector cooks her pet cat

3 hours ago
Man in Sattahip detained after cannabis-induced hallucinations Pattaya News

Man in Sattahip detained after cannabis-induced hallucinations

3 hours ago
Phuket double whammy leaves locals with no water and no power Phuket News

Phuket double whammy leaves locals with no water and no power

3 hours ago
Bangkok Bank backs Thai businesses entering Indonesia’s market Business News

Bangkok Bank backs Thai businesses entering Indonesia’s market

3 hours ago
Boozed-up Burmese builders in bloody bust-up at Pattaya site Pattaya News

Boozed-up Burmese builders in bloody bust-up at Pattaya site

4 hours ago
Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort Thailand News

Cobra content turns deadly for Thai man in Khon Kaen resort

4 hours ago
Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills Crime News

Thai military foils drug smuggling, seizes 6 million meth pills

4 hours ago
Bhumjaithai considers no-confidence debate amid PM suspension Bangkok News

Bhumjaithai considers no-confidence debate amid PM suspension

4 hours ago
Thai doctor issues warning after man injects sperm to treat back pain Thailand News

Thai doctor issues warning after man injects sperm to treat back pain

4 hours ago
Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat Thailand News

Google accused of ‘fake maps’ in Thailand-Cambodia temple spat

4 hours ago
Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty Pattaya News

Drunken Cambodian fisherman drowns after stumble off Thai jetty

5 hours ago
Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another Road deaths

Truck collision in Chachoengsao claims life, injures another

5 hours ago
Thailand beach break ends in blistering agony for British teenager Thailand News

Thailand beach break ends in blistering agony for British teenager

5 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party backs new interim PM without joining coalition Bangkok News

People’s Party backs new interim PM without joining coalition

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain across 49 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain across 49 provinces

5 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025
263 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x