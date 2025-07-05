Burmese duo busted after luxury handbag theft in Patong

It was a brazen late-night grab that stunned beachgoers—but police didn’t take long to track down the culprits. Patong Police have arrested two Burmese suspects accused of snatching a luxury handbag from a tourist in the early hours along Patong Beach.

The arrest took place yesterday, July 4, when officers swooped on a property at 122/4 Soi Prom Phriang, in Phuket’s Thalang district. Under the direction of Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat, Superintendent of Patong Police Station, the operation was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Chumphusang, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, and Pol. Lt. Col. Saran Chaiwat, Inspector of Investigation, along with their team of detectives.

Officers detained the suspects, identified as Chai Oo and Saw Lin, both from Myanmar. Police also seized crucial evidence, including the black Prada handbag at the centre of the case, the victim’s ID card, driving licences for car and motorcycle, and the white Honda PCX motorbike allegedly used in the crime.

The theft itself unfolded on June 26 at around 1.10am, when the victim and two friends were relaxing on Patong Beach. According to the police report, the group had placed their belongings beside them on the sand.

“A male robber suddenly appeared and snatched the black Prada handbag containing the victim’s personal items,” an officer said. “He then sprinted to a waiting motorcycle where an accomplice was ready to flee.”

The suspects sped away into the night, leaving the victim shocked and without their valuables.

Patong Police detectives wasted no time launching an investigation. Officers reviewed CCTV footage from the area and traced the suspects’ movements back to Thalang district.

After days of meticulous tracking, the team identified the pair and moved in for the arrest yesterday. The suspects were swiftly transported to Patong Police Station for questioning and formal legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

Police praised the swift work of the investigation unit, noting that cooperation and technology played a vital role in securing the arrest.

The suspects face charges related to theft and could face further penalties under Thai law.

Police reminded the public to remain vigilant, especially late at night, and to keep personal belongings secure while enjoying Phuket’s popular beaches.