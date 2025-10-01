Phuket bids warm farewell to outgoing governor Sophon

Phuket’s outgoing governor was honoured with a farewell ceremony at Provincial Hall, where officials, community leaders and residents gathered to pay tribute.

At 9am yesterday, September 30, Sophon and his wife, Busadee, President of the Phuket Red Cross Society, began the day by paying homage to sacred objects enshrined at the front of the hall. The ritual, a longstanding tradition, is believed to bring blessings and good fortune as officials conclude their service.

The ceremony formally marked the end of Governor Sophon’s tenure as leader of the island province, closing out his career in public office.

The atmosphere was warm and respectful, with senior officials from provincial departments, private sector representatives, civil society leaders and members of the Phuket Red Cross Society gathering to pay tribute. Guests presented garlands and bouquets to Sophon and his wife, symbolising appreciation for their dedication and service.

The farewell served as both a celebration and a send-off, reflecting the community’s respect for Governor Sophon’s leadership during his tenure. Attendees highlighted his dedication to Phuket, particularly his efforts in driving development and supporting social welfare programmes.

Busadee also received praise for her active role with the Red Cross, with many recognising the couple’s joint commitment to serving the province and improving the lives of locals, reported The Phuket News.

The event was organised by the Phuket Provincial Public Relations Office, which later released official photographs of the occasion, capturing the smiles, garlands and moments of gratitude that characterised the morning.

The farewell ceremony highlighted the importance of service and leadership, giving the community an opportunity to recognise the governor’s contributions to Phuket, from local administration to welfare initiatives. The event ended with heartfelt thanks and best wishes from well-wishers, as the couple prepared to begin a new chapter of life beyond government service, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and respect.