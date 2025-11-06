UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links

Businesses face scrutiny over ties breaching British foreign sanctions law

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 5:51 PM
63 1 minute read
UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links | Thaiger
Photo of Arada Fuangtong courtesy of The Nation

The UK has sanctioned four Thai companies for allegedly aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine, prompting Thai authorities to warn businesses of reputational risks.

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), under the Ministry of Commerce, confirmed the development following an announcement by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). The UK’s latest round of designations targeted 39 individuals and entities across several countries under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

DFT Director-General Arada Fuangtong said her department is treating the matter with urgency and has summoned the four listed companies for discussions.

“We want to ensure they fully understand the implications of UK sanctions and the broader risks to both their operations and Thailand’s image.”

The DFT has also issued warnings to key Thai business organisations, including the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC). These groups have been urged to alert exporters to trade carefully, particularly with sensitive jurisdictions.

“The listing of Thai-registered companies inevitably affects Thailand’s image in the eyes of Western nations, which are crucial markets for Thai exports.”

Related Articles

While Thailand maintains a neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict, Arada stressed that neutrality does not shield Thai firms from being affected by the domestic laws of Western allies.

Under UK sanctions law, designated entities are prohibited from receiving trade, financial, or investment support from UK nationals, UK-registered firms, or any party with a “UK nexus.” Those listed face asset freezes and restrictions from UK-linked institutions, including banks, insurers, and logistics providers, according to The Star Malaysia.

Entities can be sanctioned for activities deemed supportive of Russia’s military efforts or actions that undermine Ukrainian sovereignty.

The development comes as Thailand continues to trade with both sides. In 2024, trade with the UK amounted to approximately US$6.51 billion (approximately 237 billion Thai baht), with Thailand enjoying a US$1.65 billion surplus.

Meanwhile, Thai trade with Russia totalled around US$1.55 billion in the same year.

Latest Thailand News
Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft

6 seconds ago
UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links | Thaiger Business News

UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links

7 minutes ago
Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night

30 minutes ago
Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River

53 minutes ago
Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors

1 hour ago
Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman

2 hours ago
Thai man arrested in Pattaya for sawing off police wheel lock | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man arrested in Pattaya for sawing off police wheel lock

2 hours ago
Phuket braces for floods as storm lashes Andaman coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket braces for floods as storm lashes Andaman coast

2 hours ago
Female Bangkok taxi rider thanks heroes who save her from rape attempt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Female Bangkok taxi rider thanks heroes who save her from rape attempt

2 hours ago
Best university degrees taught in English for you to study in Thailand | Thaiger Education

Best university degrees taught in English for you to study in Thailand

3 hours ago
Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri man threatens neighbour with gun in cat-related dispute

3 hours ago
Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin brushes off Hun Sen’s 500-year border closure jibe

3 hours ago
BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon | Thaiger Thailand News

BMW driver pays 5.5 million baht after killing mother and 2 children in Chumphon

4 hours ago
People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at salary deduction smear claims

4 hours ago
Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Boy, 5, electrocuted on school swing in Northeast Thailand

5 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand to roll out new 50 and 100 baht polymer banknotes

5 hours ago
Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to slap import duties on all low-value online goods

6 hours ago
Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night | Thaiger Thailand News

Kenyan woman drives car into Chiang Mai moat on Loy Krathong night

6 hours ago
Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok private school to close after 50 years of service

6 hours ago
Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong tunnel will be built, says transport minister amid backlash

7 hours ago
Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home

7 hours ago
Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight

7 hours ago
Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck

7 hours ago
Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed and dumped in canal over alleged love affair

7 hours ago
Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Russian QR code drug runner found hiding in Koh Samui hotel

8 hours ago
Business NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 5:51 PM
63 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.