Phuket Thai-Chinese Association ushers in new president

Phuket’s Thai-Chinese community held a ceremony to appoint a new leader and honour historic ties between Thailand and China through a cultural celebration.

The Phuket Thai-Chinese Association marked a significant chapter this week, commemorating both the 76th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and its own 37th year of service to the island’s community, all while welcoming a new president to lead its efforts into 2026.

The ceremonial event, held on Tuesday, September 23, at the Royal Phuket City Hotel, saw 2025–2026 Association President Patiphan Chaikridathikarn officially appointed. The occasion was presided over by Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat and attended by Wang Zhijian, Consul-General of China in Songkhla, along with outgoing Association President Dr Chiewchan Siwakunakorn and a host of local officials, dignitaries, and community members.

Speeches on the night underscored China’s rapid development over the past seven decades, highlighting key accomplishments such as economic growth, poverty alleviation, and improved quality of life. Under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, the nation continues to push towards becoming a modern socialist country and enhancing its influence on the world stage.

The longstanding friendship between China and Thailand was also celebrated, with speakers referencing President Xi’s recent visit to Thailand and reaffirming commitments to building a “stable, prosperous and sustainable China-Thailand community.” The popular sentiment, “China and Thailand are brothers and sisters,” echoed throughout the event.

A focal point of the ceremony was the symbolic handover of the Association flag. Dr Chiewchan passed the banner to Patiphan, who also holds the presidency of the Phuket Hakka Association. In his inaugural address, Patiphan pledged to uphold the Association’s legacy of service, emphasising collaboration with both public and private sectors to strengthen community bonds and contribute to the island’s development, reported The Phuket News.

“The Thai-Chinese community has always stood together in support of Phuket’s growth. I intend to carry that spirit forward.”

The Phuket Thai-Chinese Association remains a vital link between residents and the broader Chinese diaspora, continuing its mission of cultural preservation, charitable work, and fostering international friendship.