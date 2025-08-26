Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal

Forme abbot also accused of stealing identity and evading military conscription

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
57 2 minutes read
Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

Police arrested a former abbot of Phra Bat Nampu Temple and a spiritual medium close to him earlier today, August 26, following the donation embezzlement.

The ex-abbot, identified as Alongkot, and the spiritual medium, Sakesan “Bee” Subsuebsakun, had been under investigation over allegations of embezzling donations intended for AIDS patients. Both were suspected of misappropriating funds for personal gain.

Alongkot initially told the media that he suspected Bee of diverting donations transferred to an organisation he managed. He claimed that Bee’s secretary informed him that Bee had once handed over only 2 million baht in cash from a 2.3 million baht withdrawal from the foundation’s bank account.

Bee’s luxury home and car further fuelled public suspicion, although he consistently denied the allegations.

Attention later shifted back to Alongkot after donations were discovered to have been spent on more than 760 acres of land not owned by the temple or AIDS foundation, but by the temple’s manager and his relatives.

Phra Bat Nampu Temple ex-abbot arrested for alleged embezzlement
Photo via MGR Online

This prompted a deeper investigation into donations in kind, with items for AIDS patients allegedly left unused. A former foreign volunteer also reported receiving death threats for providing too much care to patients, which she claimed led to a decline in donations.

Amid mounting public concern, police assured donors that a thorough investigation into the embezzlement allegations was underway and pledged to prosecute all relevant suspects if evidence confirmed their guilt.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, reports about Alongkot circulated widely on social media. Channel 3 revealed that his real name is Kriangkrai Phetkaew, and that he had allegedly assumed the identity of a man named Alongkot Ponmuk.

Investigators discovered that the former monk used this stolen identity to enter the monkhood and for all financial transactions since. Media outlets suggested the identity theft may have been an attempt to evade military conscription, though officials have not confirmed this claim.

Spiritual medium arrest for AIDS donation fraud
Photo via MGR Online

In the latest development, officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) confirmed that evidence linked both Alongkot and Bee to the embezzlement case.

At around 1am today, CSD officers raided Phra Bat Nampu Temple and arrested Alongkot, later escorting him to CSD headquarters in Bangkok for questioning. Bee was arrested at his home at a similar time and also remains in police custody for interrogation.

Officers from the Office of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) will continue searching the temple and organisations connected to the pair to gather further evidence.

Some news agencies reported that police planned to arrest both suspects later today, but a rumour of their escape plans led officers to fast-track the raid.

Phra Bat Nampu Temple donation fraud led to arrest of ex-abbot and spiritual medium
Photo via MGR Online

Latest Thailand News
Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-abbot and spiritual medium arrested in AIDS donation embezzlement scandal

2 minutes ago
Drug crackdown in Suphan Buri sees monks defrocked, detained | Thaiger Crime News

Drug crackdown in Suphan Buri sees monks defrocked, detained

16 minutes ago
Bloody mess: British man slashes neck and wrists at Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bloody mess: British man slashes neck and wrists at Pattaya hotel

30 minutes ago
Man attacks ex-girlfriend, leaps from seventh floor in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Man attacks ex-girlfriend, leaps from seventh floor in Samut Prakan

47 minutes ago
Khao Kheow Zoo probes late-night intruder drama | Thaiger Pattaya News

Khao Kheow Zoo probes late-night intruder drama

51 minutes ago
Opposition MPs hit with 300 million baht energy defamation suit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Opposition MPs hit with 300 million baht energy defamation suit

1 hour ago
Thai troops to retaliate against Cambodian border encroachments | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai troops to retaliate against Cambodian border encroachments

1 hour ago
Phetchaburi considers alcohol sales on Buddhist days to boost tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Phetchaburi considers alcohol sales on Buddhist days to boost tourism

2 hours ago
Fitness trainer in Bangkok severely injured in fall from building | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fitness trainer in Bangkok severely injured in fall from building

2 hours ago
20-baht flat fare on Bangkok trains postponed to November | Thaiger Bangkok News

20-baht flat fare on Bangkok trains postponed to November

3 hours ago
Unlicensed tourists hit with fines in Phuket road blitz | Thaiger Phuket News

Unlicensed tourists hit with fines in Phuket road blitz

3 hours ago
Four arrested in northern Thailand with 8.2 million meth tablets | Thaiger Crime News

Four arrested in northern Thailand with 8.2 million meth tablets

3 hours ago
Thai car production slumps as debt and tariffs bite | Thaiger Business News

Thai car production slumps as debt and tariffs bite

3 hours ago
Thai actress faces 2 years in jail for drunk driving but sentence suspended | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai actress faces 2 years in jail for drunk driving but sentence suspended

3 hours ago
Thai goods smuggling thwarted at Cambodia border (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Thai goods smuggling thwarted at Cambodia border (video)

3 hours ago
SmartLynx Thailand lands first jet ahead of big launch | Thaiger Aviation News

SmartLynx Thailand lands first jet ahead of big launch

3 hours ago
Missing teen found dazed on Udon Thani bridge, parents relieved | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing teen found dazed on Udon Thani bridge, parents relieved

4 hours ago
British expat’s £1.5 million Thai dream ends in jail nightmare | Thaiger Thailand News

British expat’s £1.5 million Thai dream ends in jail nightmare

4 hours ago
100 Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal entry into Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

100 Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal entry into Thailand

4 hours ago
Phuket tourists ignore beach red flags, attacks lifeguards | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tourists ignore beach red flags, attacks lifeguards

4 hours ago
Pickup’s sudden turn leaves Pattaya bikers in agony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pickup’s sudden turn leaves Pattaya bikers in agony

5 hours ago
Passenger plunges from bridge after Bangkok taxi driver falls asleep | Thaiger Bangkok News

Passenger plunges from bridge after Bangkok taxi driver falls asleep

5 hours ago
Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 3.5 million meth tablets | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 3.5 million meth tablets

5 hours ago
Hua Hin’s old station gets flashy facelift to lure tourists | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Hua Hin’s old station gets flashy facelift to lure tourists

5 hours ago
Tropical storm Kajiki brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Tropical storm Kajiki brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
57 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x