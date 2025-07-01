Slithery surprise: Indian caught smuggling live snakes into Mumbai

16 live reptiles wrapped in cotton bags as customs swoop on wildlife traffickers

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Slithery surprise: Indian caught smuggling live snakes into Mumbai
Picture courtesy of Indian Today

An Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on June 27 after customs officers uncovered a shocking stash of 16 live snakes concealed in his luggage. Yes, you read that right—live snakes! It’s a case that’s leaving everyone wondering: what exactly was he trying to scale his way through?

The incident unfolded when the Indian national, flying on Flight 6E1052, raised suspicions during routine questioning after he appeared unusually nervous. This prompted a thorough inspection of his baggage.

Officers were in for a wild surprise when they found cotton bags containing several species of live snakes, including:

Pictures courtesy of Indian Today

The slithery stash was promptly seized as per the Wildlife Protection Act, and a ‘panchanama’ was drawn the following day. The passenger now faces charges under the Customs Act, 1962, as authorities dig deeper into the case, reported India Today.

Experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) assisted officials in identifying and handling the snakes, which will soon be repatriated to their country of origin, with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau working alongside customs to ensure all wildlife laws are followed.

This discovery follows a string of troubling wildlife trafficking incidents. Only the week before, Indian customs officials intercepted another smuggler attempting to sneak in venomous snakes and turtles from Thailand, underscoring the alarming rise in the illegal trade of exotic animals.

The suspect, an Indian national, was apprehended after immigration officials found several rare spider-tailed horned vipers, a deadly species first described by scientists in 2006 and currently listed as “near-threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

As the investigation continues, it’s clear that animal traffickers are increasingly trying to ‘slither’ past airport security—though thankfully, customs is on the hunt.

Bob Scott
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
