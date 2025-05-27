27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting

Iguanas, tortoises, and cockatoos were among those confiscated at Suvarnabhumi

Tuesday, May 27, 2025
63 1 minute read
27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting
Pictures courtesy of Department of National Parks Facebook

Thai police dealt a major blow to wildlife traffickers after intercepting 27 exotic animals hidden in luggage on two separate flights at Suvarnabhumi International Airport yesterday. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt.

The first haul included 20 blue iguanas and two sulcata tortoises found in the luggage of an Indian passenger preparing to board flight TG325 to India. Komkrit Pinsai, chief wildlife inspector at the airport, confirmed the seizure today, May 27.

Later that day, a Sri Lankan man attempting to board flight UL405 to Colombo was caught with two palm cockatoos, two meerkats, and a prairie dog concealed in his bags. Both suspects face charges under Thailand’s strict Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act.

This latest bust follows a string of high-profile wildlife trafficking cases. Just two weeks ago, police rescued two baby orangutans from the black market in Bangkok.

The animals, nicknamed Christopher and Stefan and aged around one year and one month respectively, were found in a motorcycle courier’s basket after a tip-off from international wildlife agencies. They were reportedly being sold for 300,000 baht each.

Further investigations in January uncovered a property in Nakhon Pathom stocked with rare birds, following the seizure of two red pandas worth millions in Nonthaburi.

Police obtained a search warrant for the property in Thap Luang subdistrict and discovered around 100 rare cockatoos and macaws.

Officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) assisted authorities in identifying the birds and determining their origin.

The housekeeper, Witoon, who was present during the search, claimed the birds were legally kept and that the owner, known only as Ball, would provide the necessary permits, reported Bangkok Post.

Deputy Police Colonel Arun Wachirasrisukanya emphasised the ongoing commitment to cracking down on wildlife trafficking.

“These operations show our determination to protect endangered species and dismantle illegal networks exploiting Thailand’s natural heritage.”

The recent raids highlight the persistent demand for exotic animals and the sophisticated methods traffickers use to smuggle them.

Thai officials continue to work closely with international partners to combat this lucrative and destructive trade.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
63 1 minute read

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

