Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya

Crystal meth, 9 baseball bats, stun guns, 2 bullets, and batons found in suspect's condo room

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
98 2 minutes read
Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ สายข่าวพัทยา

Police today, June 23, arrested a Taiwanese man following his violent rampage at a condominium in Pattaya. Officers confiscated drugs and weapons from his room, where a Thai party entertainer was also found under the influence of drugs.

Officers from the Chon Buri Provincial Immigration Bureau and Mueang Pattaya Police Station responded to an incident at a condominium in the Jomtien area in the early hours of today after receiving a complaint from the building’s management team.

Staff reported that the Taiwanese resident, 22 year old Chen Weizhe, had been behaving violently. Chen was seen roaming the corridor wielding a baseball bat, which he used to strike his neighbours’ doors, terrifying other residents. He also filmed his rampage and shared the video on his social media account.

Upon arrival, officers found Chen in his room with a 25 year old female Thai party entertainer. He initially caused a scene and refused to cooperate with police, but officers eventually brought the situation under control and searched the premises.

Inside the room, police found 6.56 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, eight mobile phones, two 9mm bullets, nine baseball bats, two steel tactical batons, and two stun guns.

Drug tests confirmed that both the foreigner and the Thai woman were under the influence of crystal meth.

Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวชลบุรีวันนี้

According to a police report given to Channel 7, Chen was residing in Thailand on a student visa, although he had reportedly never attended classes. Instead, he regularly hosted drug parties in his room with hired entertainers, often disturbing other residents.

Chen also flaunted Thai laws by posting videos of himself using drugs and uploading explicit content involving party entertainers on social media.

Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

He admitted to using crystal meth for over a year, claiming to have purchased it from Thai teenagers. He stated that the baseball bats were for exercise and the bullets were souvenirs from a shooting range.

The Thai entertainer told police she had been hired by Chen on three occasions and used drugs with him each time.

Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สายข่าวพัทยา

Chen now faces two charges:

  • Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act: use of a Category 1 narcotic, punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 7 of the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms Act: possession of ammunition without a permit, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

The Thai woman faces a single charge under Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act.

Latest Thailand News
Thai ex-police chief targets Hun Sen in legal complaint Thailand News

Thai ex-police chief targets Hun Sen in legal complaint

18 minutes ago
Foreign man drives against traffic flow and confronts Phuket motorist Phuket News

Foreign man drives against traffic flow and confronts Phuket motorist

24 minutes ago
King’s royal gifts boost soldier morale along Thai‑Cambodian border Thailand News

King’s royal gifts boost soldier morale along Thai‑Cambodian border

39 minutes ago
Reforms urged for Bank of Thailand amid global financial shifts Economy News

Reforms urged for Bank of Thailand amid global financial shifts

56 minutes ago
Thai schoolboy reveals sexual abuses by male teacher in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Thai schoolboy reveals sexual abuses by male teacher in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
Russian tourists top Phuket traffic fines in 2025 crackdown Phuket News

Russian tourists top Phuket traffic fines in 2025 crackdown

2 hours ago
Bangkok cannabis shops raided for illegal gummy sales Bangkok News

Bangkok cannabis shops raided for illegal gummy sales

2 hours ago
Second investigaion launched in Thaksin&#8217;s hospital transfer probe Thailand News

Second investigaion launched in Thaksin’s hospital transfer probe

2 hours ago
Thai man killed in renewed dispute shortly after making peace with rival Central Thailand News

Thai man killed in renewed dispute shortly after making peace with rival

2 hours ago
Latvian man caught smuggling heroin into Thailand Thailand News

Latvian man caught smuggling heroin into Thailand

3 hours ago
Cambodian motorbikes blocked at border in retaliation over fuel ban Thailand News

Cambodian motorbikes blocked at border in retaliation over fuel ban

3 hours ago
Bangkok-Samui bus accident leaves nine injured, two critically Road deaths

Bangkok-Samui bus accident leaves nine injured, two critically

3 hours ago
Dutch man found dead in Thai hotel room, police investigate Thailand News

Dutch man found dead in Thai hotel room, police investigate

3 hours ago
Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya Pattaya News

Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Phuket sets world record with largest Hokkien noodle stir-fry Phuket News

Phuket sets world record with largest Hokkien noodle stir-fry

4 hours ago
SSO ensures insured Thai nationals access to safe abortion services Thailand News

SSO ensures insured Thai nationals access to safe abortion services

5 hours ago
Bangkok protest planned against PM over Cambodia issues Thailand News

Bangkok protest planned against PM over Cambodia issues

5 hours ago
Thai police thwart migrant smuggling after truck stuck in mud Crime News

Thai police thwart migrant smuggling after truck stuck in mud

5 hours ago
Thailand’s Red Train: What to know about the SRT Royal Blossom Travel Guides

Thailand’s Red Train: What to know about the SRT Royal Blossom

5 hours ago
Thai transwomen removed from teacher exam over female attire Thailand News

Thai transwomen removed from teacher exam over female attire

5 hours ago
Songkhla students scammed by local landlord, left without rooms Crime News

Songkhla students scammed by local landlord, left without rooms

5 hours ago
Large water monitor lizard rescued from Ayutthaya house ceiling Thailand News

Large water monitor lizard rescued from Ayutthaya house ceiling

6 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with 18-wheel truck in Nakhon Sawan Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with 18-wheel truck in Nakhon Sawan

6 hours ago
Old Thai man shoots 2 neighbours over stolen palm trees Crime News

Old Thai man shoots 2 neighbours over stolen palm trees

6 hours ago
Elderly woman tragically killed by truck in Lop Buri accident Road deaths

Elderly woman tragically killed by truck in Lop Buri accident

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
98 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x