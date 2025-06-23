Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya

Police today, June 23, arrested a Taiwanese man following his violent rampage at a condominium in Pattaya. Officers confiscated drugs and weapons from his room, where a Thai party entertainer was also found under the influence of drugs.

Officers from the Chon Buri Provincial Immigration Bureau and Mueang Pattaya Police Station responded to an incident at a condominium in the Jomtien area in the early hours of today after receiving a complaint from the building’s management team.

Staff reported that the Taiwanese resident, 22 year old Chen Weizhe, had been behaving violently. Chen was seen roaming the corridor wielding a baseball bat, which he used to strike his neighbours’ doors, terrifying other residents. He also filmed his rampage and shared the video on his social media account.

Upon arrival, officers found Chen in his room with a 25 year old female Thai party entertainer. He initially caused a scene and refused to cooperate with police, but officers eventually brought the situation under control and searched the premises.

Inside the room, police found 6.56 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, eight mobile phones, two 9mm bullets, nine baseball bats, two steel tactical batons, and two stun guns.

Drug tests confirmed that both the foreigner and the Thai woman were under the influence of crystal meth.

According to a police report given to Channel 7, Chen was residing in Thailand on a student visa, although he had reportedly never attended classes. Instead, he regularly hosted drug parties in his room with hired entertainers, often disturbing other residents.

Chen also flaunted Thai laws by posting videos of himself using drugs and uploading explicit content involving party entertainers on social media.

He admitted to using crystal meth for over a year, claiming to have purchased it from Thai teenagers. He stated that the baseball bats were for exercise and the bullets were souvenirs from a shooting range.

The Thai entertainer told police she had been hired by Chen on three occasions and used drugs with him each time.

Chen now faces two charges:

Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act: use of a Category 1 narcotic, punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Section 7 of the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms Act: possession of ammunition without a permit, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

The Thai woman faces a single charge under Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act.