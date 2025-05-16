Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust

International intel exposes primate smuggling ring linked to cross-border animal trade

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
76 1 minute read
Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust
Pictures courtesy of Department of National Parks Facebook

Thai police swooped in to rescue two baby orangutans from being sold on the black market—just moments before they were due to be handed over to a buyer in Bangkok.

The dramatic bust took place at a petrol station on Prasert Manukit Road in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district yesterday, May 15, after a tip-off from international wildlife agencies. Officers arrested a 47 year old courier, identified only as Thanasit, who had arrived at the scene on a motorcycle with a small basket strapped to the back seat. Inside were two terrified baby orangutans.

The animals, later identified by their traffickers as Christopher, approximately one year old, and Stefan, just one month old, were being sold for 300,000 baht each, according to police.

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust | News by Thaiger

The sting was carried out by Thailand’s Environmental Crime Suppression Division (ECSD) in coordination with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), with critical intel provided by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wildlife Justice Commission (Netherlands), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

“This is a breakthrough in our efforts to dismantle wildlife trafficking operations,” said a senior ECSD officer. “These animals were hours away from disappearing into an underground market.”

The rescued orangutans are now in the care of the DNP while veterinary staff assess their health. Authorities believe the two babies were likely smuggled from neighbouring countries as part of a larger international trafficking network.

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust | News by Thaiger

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust | News by Thaiger

Under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), orangutans are listed under Appendix I, meaning they are critically endangered and any international trade in the species is strictly prohibited, The Nation reported.

Police are now hunting for the person or network behind the operation that hired Thanasit to make the drop. More arrests are expected as investigators dig deeper into the syndicate.

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust | News by Thaiger

Wildlife officials have urged the public to report any suspicious activity involving exotic animals, warning that the illegal pet trade not only threatens biodiversity but also fuels cruelty and exploitation.

For now, thanks to a well-timed raid, Christopher and Stefan have been given a second chance, while their captors face justice.

Latest Thailand News
Thai government&#8217;s G-token gamble sparks legal, public backlash Thailand News

Thai government’s G-token gamble sparks legal, public backlash

11 seconds ago
Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust Bangkok News

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust

26 minutes ago
Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists Phuket News

Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists

45 minutes ago
Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal Bangkok News

Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal

1 hour ago
Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror Pattaya News

Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror

2 hours ago
31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering Thailand News

31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering

2 hours ago
Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist Phuket News

Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist

2 hours ago
North Pattaya bridge blaze sparks safety crackdown Pattaya News

North Pattaya bridge blaze sparks safety crackdown

2 hours ago
Flight club: Thailand plots new routes to Vietnam to boost tourism Thailand News

Flight club: Thailand plots new routes to Vietnam to boost tourism

3 hours ago
Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict Thailand News

Thai woman saves daughter from rape attempt by drug addict

3 hours ago
Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong Phuket News

Shots and shocks: Drunk man’s gun rampage terrifies Chalong

3 hours ago
Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive Pattaya News

Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive

5 hours ago
Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest Thailand News

Public fury after Thai man rapes his mother in Lampang forest

5 hours ago
Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs Business News

Thai state banks urged to bolster export businesses amid US tariffs

5 hours ago
Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal Pattaya News

Monk’s millions: Pattaya woman busted in gambling scandal

5 hours ago
Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend Thailand News

Conscript denies sexual rejection as motive in stabbing of ex-girlfriend

5 hours ago
Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery Thailand News

Thai male DJ disappears in Kanchanaburi amid alleged adultery

6 hours ago
Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns Bangkok News

Bangkok on shaky ground despite low quake risk, expert warns

6 hours ago
Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students Thailand News

Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students

6 hours ago
Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown Phuket News

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown

7 hours ago
Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding Thailand News

Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding

7 hours ago
TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration Finance

TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration

9 hours ago
Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind Thailand News

Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind

23 hours ago
Phuket motorcycle taxi rider steals dropped cash of foreign couple Phuket News

Phuket motorcycle taxi rider steals dropped cash of foreign couple

24 hours ago
Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand Crime News

Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
76 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding

Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding

7 hours ago
Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok

Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok

1 day ago
Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover

Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover

1 day ago
Audit and buried: Bangkok earthquake horror sparks 17 arrest bids

Audit and buried: Bangkok earthquake horror sparks 17 arrest bids

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x