Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust

Thai police swooped in to rescue two baby orangutans from being sold on the black market—just moments before they were due to be handed over to a buyer in Bangkok.

The dramatic bust took place at a petrol station on Prasert Manukit Road in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district yesterday, May 15, after a tip-off from international wildlife agencies. Officers arrested a 47 year old courier, identified only as Thanasit, who had arrived at the scene on a motorcycle with a small basket strapped to the back seat. Inside were two terrified baby orangutans.

The animals, later identified by their traffickers as Christopher, approximately one year old, and Stefan, just one month old, were being sold for 300,000 baht each, according to police.

The sting was carried out by Thailand’s Environmental Crime Suppression Division (ECSD) in coordination with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), with critical intel provided by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wildlife Justice Commission (Netherlands), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

“This is a breakthrough in our efforts to dismantle wildlife trafficking operations,” said a senior ECSD officer. “These animals were hours away from disappearing into an underground market.”

The rescued orangutans are now in the care of the DNP while veterinary staff assess their health. Authorities believe the two babies were likely smuggled from neighbouring countries as part of a larger international trafficking network.

Under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), orangutans are listed under Appendix I, meaning they are critically endangered and any international trade in the species is strictly prohibited, The Nation reported.

Police are now hunting for the person or network behind the operation that hired Thanasit to make the drop. More arrests are expected as investigators dig deeper into the syndicate.

Wildlife officials have urged the public to report any suspicious activity involving exotic animals, warning that the illegal pet trade not only threatens biodiversity but also fuels cruelty and exploitation.

For now, thanks to a well-timed raid, Christopher and Stefan have been given a second chance, while their captors face justice.