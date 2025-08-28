Thai police arrest duo for selling wildlife on Facebook

Wildlife crimes exposed as police step up online investigations

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Thai police arrested a 22 year old woman and a 39 year old man for illegally selling protected wildlife online. The operation also involved the seizure of firearms in a separate case in Bangkok.

Police investigations revealed that protected wildlife, including one bearcat and one slow loris, were being advertised for sale on Facebook under the account name Chatree Kodkan. Police arranged an undercover purchase of a bearcat for 15,000 baht (US$460), setting the meeting place at an apartment on Soi Nawamin 155, Nuan Chan, Bueng Kum district.

At approximately 11.30am yesterday, August 27, officers arrived at the location and arrested Kanthika as she delivered the bearcat to the undercover agents.

Picture courtesy of Matichon

During a subsequent search of the apartment, police discovered another protected animal, a slow loris, also known as a slender loris. Chatree and Kanthika confessed to owning the animals.

They were charged with illegal trading and possession of protected wildlife, as stipulated under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act of 1992. The suspects were taken to Khok Kram Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In a related case, police arrested 41 year old Suchart, seizing six handguns and 179 rounds of ammunition from a residence in Soi Suksawat 30, Bang Pakok, Rat Burana district. Acting on information about illegal firearm pawning, officers obtained a search warrant from the Thonburi Criminal Court.

Wildlife trade

The search revealed firearms registered to other individuals, and Suchart admitted to pawning the guns from acquaintances and purchasing ammunition from a shooting range. He was charged with possession of firearms and ammunition without a permit and taken to Rat Burana police station for prosecution, reported KhaoSod.

The Royal Thai Police, led by Police Chief Police General Kittirat Panpetch, Deputy Chief Police General Kraiboon Tradsong, and Assistant Chief Police Lieutenant General Samran Nualma, have issued directives to intensify operations against crimes involving natural resources and the environment.

Police are tasked with investigating, tracking, and apprehending people engaged in illegal activities that threaten ecosystems, including the poaching, trade, and possession of protected wildlife species whose populations are declining.

In addition, police have been instructed to conduct coordinated crackdowns on illegal firearms, explosives, and ammunition, as well as the unlawful sale of such items, reported Matichon.

This follows a rise in gun-related crime and the gathering of delinquent groups and gangs who carry weapons in public, causing distress to communities and posing serious social risks. Officers are also targeting the illegal online and social media trade of firearms, explosives, and ammunition to curb the growing threat to public safety.

