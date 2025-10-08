Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport

X-ray scan reveals slow lorises, squirrel, otters, and turtles hidden beneath suspect's clothes

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
61 1 minute read
Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช

Officers at the wildlife checkpoint at Don Mueang International Airport apprehended a Taiwanese man attempting to smuggle protected animals by concealing them on his body.

According to the official Facebook page of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), the suspect, identified as 54 year old Chiu Kuo-shu, was arrested yesterday, October 7. Chiu was due to board an outbound flight from Don Mueang Airport to Kaohsiung International Airport in Taiwan.

He was scheduled to depart at 2.35pm, but was stopped at a checkpoint around 1am for further inspection after an X-ray scan revealed suspicious items on his body.

A subsequent search uncovered several live animals hidden beneath his clothing. Officers found two slow lorises, one squirrel, three otters, and two Asian box turtles, each placed in mesh bags and stuffed inside pairs of tights.

Live animals smuggled
Photo via Facebook/ กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช

Chiu faces four charges, including:

  • Section 17 of the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act: Possessing protected wildlife or their carcasses without permission. Penalty: up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 93 of the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act: Exporting wildlife or animal carcasses without permission. Penalty: up to ten years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 1 million baht, or both.
  • Section 242 of the Customs Act: Exporting goods without completing customs procedures or without permission. Penalty: up to ten years’ imprisonment, a fine of four times the value of the goods and customs duty, or both.
  • Section 31 of the Animal Epidemics Act: Exporting animals or animal carcasses without a permit. Penalty: up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.
Taiwanese smuggle animals caught at Don Mueang Airport
Photo via Facebook/ กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช

The rescued animals were handed over to the DNP for examination and further care.

In a similar case, another Taiwanese national was arrested in December last year at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after officials discovered live animals concealed in his boxer shorts. The animals were reportedly a prairie dog and two Asian small-clawed otters.

Related Articles
Protected animals trafficked
Photo via Facebook/ กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat

2 seconds ago
Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport

7 minutes ago
Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims

16 minutes ago
Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang

39 minutes ago
SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation | Thaiger Thailand News

SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation

42 minutes ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon petition doesn&#8217;t need Cabinet approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s royal pardon petition doesn’t need Cabinet approval

59 minutes ago
Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment

1 hour ago
Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok

1 hour ago
Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour

17 hours ago
British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital

17 hours ago
Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director

18 hours ago
Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election

19 hours ago
Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son&#8217;s mistress | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son’s mistress

19 hours ago
Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins

20 hours ago
Thai man dies after ant bite while trimming trees in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies after ant bite while trimming trees in Samut Prakan

20 hours ago
Bangkok named world’s best city for Gen Z by Time Out | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s best city for Gen Z by Time Out

20 hours ago
What you can expect to see at the annual Naga Fireball Festival | Thaiger Thailand Travel

What you can expect to see at the annual Naga Fireball Festival

20 hours ago
Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling | Thaiger Phuket News

Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling

20 hours ago
Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour&#8217;s hurtful words | Thaiger Pattaya News

Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour’s hurtful words

21 hours ago
Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond

21 hours ago
Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket

21 hours ago
Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5% | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5%

22 hours ago
Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft

23 hours ago
Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung

23 hours ago
Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair

24 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.