Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences

3 arrested after undercover sting exposes unlicensed treatments

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal33 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025
108 1 minute read
Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Officers raided an unlicensed clinic in Pattaya after receiving reports of illegal medical services being provided without certified professionals.

The operation, carried out yesterday, October 17, by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) Region 2 in coordination with the Chon Buri Provincial Public Health Office (PPO), targeted a well-known clinic on Soi Chaiyapreuk 2 that had previously come under scrutiny.

The raid began around 2.15pm, led by Police Major General Kiertisak Sarathongoi and Police Colonel Thianchai Loetmaneetawet, following complaints that the facility was providing medical treatments without a certified physician on site.

Officials had placed the clinic under surveillance for months before sending in undercover agents posing as patients. After receiving treatment and medication, the agents signalled the raid team to move in.

Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences | News by Thaiger

Inside the three-storey shophouse, inspectors found a front counter dispensing drugs, two consultation rooms, and a small recovery ward with IV drips already in use. Several patients were waiting, including one receiving fluids intravenously at the time of the raid.

Pansanya Udomta, who was acting as the primary caregiver, failed to produce a medical licence and was arrested alongside her assistant, 48 year old Worathan Inwanna, who was in charge of patient records. Both appeared visibly distressed during questioning.

Related Articles

Documents uncovered at the clinic included patient charts, antibiotics, and a business licence, though notably, the named physician was not present during the raid.

Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences | News by Thaiger

The clinic’s owner, 52 year old Wariya Khao Songtham, was also detained. Tearfully, she admitted to running the clinic since January, claiming a licensed doctor typically worked evenings. However, she said ongoing financial losses of around 100,000 baht per month had forced her to scale back, reported The Pattaya News.

In an emotional outburst, she questioned the fairness of the operation:

“Why not raid the other clinics? Pattaya and Jomtien are full of them!”

Officials revealed the clinic had already been raided once in May under the same ownership but had resumed operations illegally. The PPO is now preparing charges under the Medical Facility Establishment Act, including illegal medical practice and operating an unlicensed clinic.

Investigators said that unauthorised injections, blood tests, and IV treatments posed serious public health risks.

Latest Thailand News
Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife

1 minute ago
Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences

33 minutes ago
Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue

1 hour ago
Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs

2 hours ago
Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens | Thaiger Phuket News

Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens

2 hours ago
9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia

2 hours ago
Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo

4 hours ago
Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault

4 hours ago
Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya

5 hours ago
Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage

5 hours ago
Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row

5 hours ago
Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand

6 hours ago
Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute

22 hours ago
Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears | Thaiger Tourism News

Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears

23 hours ago
Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger Environment News

Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park

23 hours ago
Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman | Thaiger Phuket News

Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman

23 hours ago
Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp

23 hours ago
Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex

24 hours ago
Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries | Thaiger Phuket News

Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries

24 hours ago
Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive | Thaiger Tourism News

Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive

1 day ago
Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station

1 day ago
Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman | Thaiger Environment News

Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman

1 day ago
Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal33 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025
108 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.