Taiwanese trio busted at Thai airport for smuggling scam phones
Three Taiwanese men were arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after Thai customs officials discovered mobile phones in their luggage linked to scam cases across the country.

The suspects were detained on arrival after officers found bank account data tied to fraudulent activities in Thailand.

The men, whose identities have not been revealed, were taken into custody on Tuesday, June 3, when a scanner flagged 19 mobile phones in their checked-in bags, according to the Immigration Bureau. Upon further inspection, customs officials found bank account numbers displayed on the phones, matching those previously reported as being connected to scammers by the Royal Thai Police.

The accounts were linked to a series of complaints filed across Thailand, involving fake online shopping platforms, money top-ups, and money exchange scams. Authorities revealed that victims had fallen prey to these fraudulent schemes, which had been causing significant financial losses.

According to police reports yesterday, June 5, the three suspects had criminal records in Taiwan related to money laundering and gambling, but had never visited Thailand before. Their permission to stay in the country was immediately revoked, and investigations are ongoing. Police are also expecting more arrests as they continue to track down more suspects linked to the fraud, reported Bangkok Post.

These arrests highlight the ongoing battle against international scams targeting Thai citizens. With scammers increasingly using technology to exploit unsuspecting victims, Thai law enforcement has been ramping up efforts to identify and dismantle these criminal networks. The discovery of such a large number of mobile phones tied to illegal activities underscores the sophisticated nature of these scams and the growing threat they pose to locals and tourists.

As investigations continue, Thai authorities warn the public to remain vigilant when engaging in online transactions and to report any suspicious activities immediately.

In similar news, a man was caught attempting to scam a mobile phone shop in Pattaya and was mobbed by angry locals.

The incident took place at 3.30am yesterday in Soi Rungland Village, South Pattaya, when the 37 year old suspect tried to flee with two iPhone 14 Pro Max devices worth 48,000 baht.

