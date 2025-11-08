Power outages to hit 33 areas across Greater Bangkok today

Grid upgrades will disrupt service in parts of 3 provinces

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 8, 2025, 9:39 AM
123
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Power will be cut in dozens of areas across Bangkok and nearby provinces as electricity officials carry out scheduled maintenance to improve the grid.

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has announced a planned power outage today, November 8, affecting 33 locations across Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi. The temporary cut-off is part of routine upgrades to boost the efficiency and safety of the power distribution network.

According to the MEA, maintenance work will require electricity to be shut down in selected areas throughout the day. In Bangkok, outages began at 8.30am in several zones.

On Phadung Phan Road, power will be suspended near Soi 11 until 11.30am, and near Soi Mama and Mama 2 until midday. Sukhaphiban 5 Road, stretching from Thepharak Road to Sois 27 and 26, will face outages from 8.30am to 3pm, as will nearby Sois 66 to 63/2.

Thepharak Road, Soi 49, also known as Ram Inthra 5 in Anan Suksan Village, will be without power from 8.30am to 2pm. Vibhavadi Rangsit Road will see interruptions from Soi 16 to Soi 31 during the same hours.

Other impacted areas in Bangkok include parts of Ram Inthra Road (Soi 8, intersections 8 to 10), and several Lat Phrao Road sois, including Sois 15, 4, 6, 9, and 11 — all from 8.30am to 2pm. Wisut Kasat Road, from Trang Hotel to M.N. Living Apartments, will go dark between 8am and noon.

Photo from iStock

Phutthabucha Soi 24 and Rama II Soi 33, near Khlong Bang Mod 3, will also face outages from 8.30am to 3pm. On Lat Krabang Road, the area from Soi 14/1 through the Lumpini Project to Wang Dek Business College will be affected from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

Further disruption is expected along roads including Nonsi, Sathu Pradit, Pracharat Sai 2, and Charoen Rat.

In Samut Prakan, power will be cut between 8.30am and 3.30pm on Nam Daeng-Bang Phli Road, from Pet Zone 2 Animal Hospital through nearby communities. Bang Na-Trat Road, from near Concordian International School to Muang Kaew Golf Course, will go out between 1pm and 3.30pm. Suksawat Road near Wat Yai and opposite Wat Bua Roi will lose power from 9am to 1pm.

Nonthaburi will also be affected, with outages on Sai Yai–Wat Ton Chueak Road near P.S.P. Furniture and Design Co., Ltd., from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Parts of Bang Kruai–Sai Noi Road near Prasart Wittaya School and sections of Rattanathibet Road are also affected, KhaoSod reported.

The MEA encourages residents to check for updates on their official website or call 1130 for further details.

