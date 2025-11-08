School bus overturns in northern Thailand, students injured

A double-decker bus carrying students on a school trip in northern Thailand overturned on a highway, injuring several and prompting a police investigation.

The bus, carrying dozens of secondary school students from Uttaradit, flipped onto its side on the Phitsanulok–Nakhon Sawan Road around 10am yesterday, November 7. The crash occurred in Banphot Phisai district, Phitsanulok province, and left multiple students with injuries.

Police Lieutenant Suwit Boonworanuch of Nong Krot Police Station was among the first responders. On arrival, officers found the 10-wheel bus lying on its side just off the highway.

According to police, the bus was transporting 48 Mathayom Suksa 3 (Grade 9) students on a school field trip to Bueng Boraphet, a popular freshwater lake in the region. They were accompanied by two teachers and two drivers.

Miraculously, no fatalities were reported. Most of the students sustained only minor injuries, and all were promptly evacuated with help from nearby residents. The injured were taken to Banphot Phisai Hospital for treatment.

The driver, identified as Prachuap Thongkert, told police that the vehicle overturned after the brakes locked up unexpectedly. A breathalyser test confirmed he had no alcohol in his system.

However, not everyone is convinced the brakes were solely to blame. One witness claimed to have heard a loud noise, similar to a tyre burst, moments before the crash. The same witness also said the bus was travelling in the wrong lane along a straight section of road, leading to speculation that the driver may have dozed off, reported Bangkok Post.

Police have launched a full investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident. Mechanical failure and driver fatigue are both being considered as possible factors.

“Further analysis will be conducted to establish whether the brakes were faulty or if driver error was involved,” said Pol. Lt. Suwit.

Police are also expected to inspect the vehicle’s maintenance records and driving hours to rule out negligence.