Pheu Thai on edge as court rules on Paetongtarn case

Tensions are running high in Thai politics as the Constitutional Court prepares to rule on suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s fate, with the Pheu Thai Party adopting a cautious wait-and-see stance.

Speaking at Government House today, August 29, PM’s Office Minister and Pheu Thai list-MP Chousak Sirinil said the party had made no contingency plans in the event of an unfavourable verdict.

“It depends on how the situation unfolds. We’ll assess and respond accordingly.”

He dismissed speculation that delays in appointing police and provincial governors hinted at deeper political instability, insisting the atmosphere appeared positive.

“From the public discourse, it seems to be heading in a good direction.”

Chousak, a former law lecturer, also weighed in on the ethics complaint, stressing the importance of intent in legal interpretation.

“We must consider whether the actions were done with malicious intent. If not, then it’s not inherently wrong.”

The case revolves around a leaked audio clip of Paetongtarn speaking to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. Critics claim she disparaged the commander of the 2nd Army Region, responsible for Thailand’s border with Cambodia, and appeared overly deferential to Hun Sen, raising fears about national integrity and sovereignty.

The petition, lodged by 36 senators and endorsed by the Senate President, alleges violations of Sections 160 and 170 of the Constitution, citing dishonesty and serious ethical breaches. All nine Constitutional Court judges convened this morning to deliberate and vote on the issue.

At Pheu Thai Party headquarters, preparations were made to broadcast the ruling live. Supporters, many clad in red shirts emblazoned with Paetongtarn’s face and the slogan 31st Prime Minister, gathered from early morning. The cafeteria was converted into a media and viewing hall, with MPs expected to arrive by 2pm.

Paetongtarn herself was scheduled to address the media at Government House before joining her supporters, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, the PM’s secretary-general, said the government would simply “await the court’s decision” regarding Paetongtarn’s eligibility to continue serving as prime minister.

The outcome, expected later in the day, could dramatically reshape Thailand’s political landscape, either restoring Paetongtarn to power or forcing Pheu Thai to rethink its leadership.