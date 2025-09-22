Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks

Opposition to scrutinise Cabinet’s integrity and alleged influence ties, dubbed 'Buri Ram power connection'

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner25 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visits Khun Han district in Sisaket to support Bhumjaithai candidate Jintawan Traisorankul in the by-election campaign | Photo via Bhumjaithai/Facebook

The opposition Pheu Thai Party has pledged to closely examine ministers in the new government led by the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) after concerns have been raised about a possible “Buri Ram power connection” involving political influence networks that could potentially impact high-profile legal cases.

Chanin Rungthanakiat, the Pheu Thai deputy spokesperson, highlighted public concerns regarding integrity, conflicts of interest, and connections between ministers and political influence groups.

The party plans to engage in a comprehensive Parliamentary debate when the government unveils its policy statement, focusing on government policies and ministerial qualifications.

Bangkok Post reported that the debate will scrutinise the four-month administrative period outlined in the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the opposition People’s Party and BJT concerning constitutional reform, aiming for a complete charter rewrite and a public referendum.

On ministerial qualifications, Pheu Thai intends to examine competence, conflicts of interest, and past allegations, particularly those related to the Khao Kradong land encroachment and the Senate collusion case. Chanin noted that some ministers have faced previous corruption allegations but received political protection.

He questioned whether BJT’s push to be a minority government for only four months is linked to these sensitive cases, suggesting that normal judicial proceedings could endanger certain parties.

In response, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, also the BJT leader, dismissed Pheu Thai’s criticisms, stating that MPs are free to debate, but the government has yet to start governing. He acknowledged their right to debate but mentioned he has facts to clarify, avoiding any retaliatory dissection.

When informed of Pheu Thai’s “Buri Ram power connection” label for his Cabinet, Anutin countered by questioning past connections and suggested they should reflect on themselves first, without providing further details.

Regarding Pheu Thai’s choice to remain an independent opposition rather than joining the People’s Party-led opposition camp, Anutin expressed no issue with the decision. He emphasised that the government would operate for only four months before dissolving Parliament.

Anutin urged against internal conflict while Thailand faces external challenges, particularly Thai-Cambodian border tensions.

Anutin reiterated, “I’ve mentioned from the start, we’ll only be here for four months. Then let’s compete in elections and let the people judge.”

