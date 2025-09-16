NACC pushed to rule on digital wallet fund misuse claims

Thailand’s anti-graft body is under pressure to wrap up its probe into claims that two governments misused state loan funds for a flagship handout scheme.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has been urged to finalise its investigation into allegations that the administrations of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Paetongtarn Shinawatra breached the constitution by diverting state loan repayment funds to finance the 35-billion-baht digital wallet programme.

The call came during a seminar examining Section 144 of the 2017 Constitution, which prohibits the reallocation of funds earmarked for legally binding obligations, particularly debt servicing under Section 28 of the Financial and Fiscal Discipline Act.

A petition has already been lodged with the NACC. If sufficient grounds are established, the case must be referred to the Constitutional Court for a ruling.

The controversy centres on claims that money initially allocated for debt and interest repayments to five state-owned banks was instead redirected to bankroll the Pheu Thai Party’s digital wallet policy.

Former Democrat MP Charnchai Issarasenarak, who has been leading the charge, said his group spent five months collecting evidence.

“We believe both governments violated the law by approving this reallocation.”

Charnchai argued that Section 144 was designed to protect fiscal discipline and prevent cabinets from diverting essential funds to populist policies.

Jaran Pakditanakul, a former Constitutional Court judge, added that while earlier charters included similar provisions, they lacked teeth.

“The 2017 constitution introduced strict penalties, including removal from office, a political ban, and the requirement to repay misused funds.”

Jaran suggested the current controversy arose because legal advisers to both administrations underestimated the severity of the 2017 charter’s restrictions. He called on the NACC to expedite the process and send the case to the Constitutional Court.

“The proceedings will move more quickly if those not directly involved in the transfer are excluded.”

If upheld, the allegations could have serious consequences for the two Pheu Thai-led governments, raising questions about financial governance and the sustainability of high-cost populist projects, reported Bangkok Post.