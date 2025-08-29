Royal closure: Sanam Luang shut down for big Bangkok facelift

Bangkok’s historic Sanam Luang has been closed off for a major makeover, with city officials confirming the popular site will be out of action until mid-November.

The Phra Nakhon District Office announced the temporary closure from August 25 to November 15, citing the need for significant renovations after years of heavy use had left damage across the lawn and parking areas.

Kosol Singhanat, director of the Phra Nakhon District Office, said the repairs were essential to prepare the grounds for upcoming year-end events, including Father’s Day celebrations in December and New Year festivities.

“The lawn and parking areas have been worn down over time. Major renovation is required to ensure the space is safe, functional, and ready for public use during national events.”

The Department of Public Works is overseeing the refurbishment. The lawn will remain closed for the entire renovation period, while the parking area will officially shut from September 16.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is also reviewing how the grounds will be utilised once the facelift is complete. Officials said space would be allocated fairly between government agencies, the private sector, and the general public.

Discussions are ongoing about providing designated areas for general activities and public exercise during the closure, though final plans have yet to be announced.

Officials promised that once decisions on space usage are finalised, updates will be communicated through BMA media channels and the Phra Nakhon District Office, KhaoSod and Matichon reported.

Sanam Luang, located opposite the Grand Palace, is one of Bangkok’s most iconic open spaces and regularly plays host to national ceremonies, cultural events, and public gatherings. Its closure, although temporary, is expected to impact residents and tourists who use the space daily for leisure and recreation.

The facelift, however, is designed to ensure Sanam Luang is in top condition for the city’s busiest time of the year, when crowds gather to mark the King’s birthday, Father’s Day, and New Year’s Eve.

For now, Bangkokians will need to find alternative spaces, as the city’s most famous public ground gets ready for its big return in November.