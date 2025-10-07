Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election

The Pheu Thai Party has denied reports that a group of northeastern MPs is preparing to leave the party, while acknowledging that some member turnover is expected as part of regular political developments ahead of the next general election.

At a party meeting earlier today, October 7, held under the theme “Rebuilding Pheu Thai, Rebuilding Thailand,” party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong said the gathering was not politically symbolic, but part of internal preparations following the announcement that the House of Representatives is expected to be dissolved in late January 2026.

The event focused on bringing together members aligned with the party’s direction and outlining plans to introduce 190 prospective MP candidates in the coming months. The list will include current MPs, newcomers, and former candidates, including those from Sisaket province.

However, the party has not yet named its prime ministerial candidate and said this was not its full campaign launch. Pheu Thai plans to eventually field candidates in all 400 constituencies.

The party confirmed that it is on track to be fully prepared for the next election within four months.

Addressing internal dynamics, Pheu Thai acknowledged that some members have left or may leave, describing it as normal within the political process. Some departures were attributed to differing political goals or expectations, though the party noted that in certain cases, members had returned after clarifying misunderstandings.

Thairath reported that rumours of northeastern MPs leaving the party were denied. The party stated that it had already communicated with those concerned, and all members retain the right to make their own political decisions.

Pheu Thai said it is now focused on candidate selection as the party gears up for the upcoming election.

Just last month, in September, the Pheu Thai Party pledged to scrutinise ministers in the newly formed government led by the Bhumjaithai Party, following public concerns over possible political influence linked to Buri Ram power networks.

Pheu Thai also plans to raise these concerns during a Parliamentary debate on the government’s policy statement, with a focus on both policy direction and the qualifications of individual ministers.