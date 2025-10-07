Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election

Party says departures are part of normal political movement as it prepares for upcoming polls

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner4 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
62 1 minute read
Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election | Thaiger
Pheu Thai Party Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong | Photo via DailyNews

The Pheu Thai Party has denied reports that a group of northeastern MPs is preparing to leave the party, while acknowledging that some member turnover is expected as part of regular political developments ahead of the next general election.

At a party meeting earlier today, October 7, held under the theme “Rebuilding Pheu Thai, Rebuilding Thailand,” party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong said the gathering was not politically symbolic, but part of internal preparations following the announcement that the House of Representatives is expected to be dissolved in late January 2026.

The event focused on bringing together members aligned with the party’s direction and outlining plans to introduce 190 prospective MP candidates in the coming months. The list will include current MPs, newcomers, and former candidates, including those from Sisaket province.

However, the party has not yet named its prime ministerial candidate and said this was not its full campaign launch. Pheu Thai plans to eventually field candidates in all 400 constituencies.

The party confirmed that it is on track to be fully prepared for the next election within four months.

Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election | News by Thaiger
Photo via Sorawong Thienthong/Instagram

Addressing internal dynamics, Pheu Thai acknowledged that some members have left or may leave, describing it as normal within the political process. Some departures were attributed to differing political goals or expectations, though the party noted that in certain cases, members had returned after clarifying misunderstandings.

Thairath reported that rumours of northeastern MPs leaving the party were denied. The party stated that it had already communicated with those concerned, and all members retain the right to make their own political decisions.

Related Articles

Pheu Thai said it is now focused on candidate selection as the party gears up for the upcoming election.

Just last month, in September, the Pheu Thai Party pledged to scrutinise ministers in the newly formed government led by the Bhumjaithai Party, following public concerns over possible political influence linked to Buri Ram power networks.

Pheu Thai also plans to raise these concerns during a Parliamentary debate on the government’s policy statement, with a focus on both policy direction and the qualifications of individual ministers.

Latest Thailand News
Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election

4 minutes ago
Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son&#8217;s mistress | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son’s mistress

12 minutes ago
Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins

1 hour ago
Thai man dies after ant bite while trimming trees in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies after ant bite while trimming trees in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
Bangkok named world’s best city for Gen Z by Time Out | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s best city for Gen Z by Time Out

2 hours ago
What you can expect to see at the annual Naga Fireball Festival | Thaiger Thailand Travel

What you can expect to see at the annual Naga Fireball Festival

2 hours ago
Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling | Thaiger Phuket News

Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling

2 hours ago
Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour&#8217;s hurtful words | Thaiger Pattaya News

Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour’s hurtful words

2 hours ago
Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond

3 hours ago
Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket

3 hours ago
Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5% | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5%

3 hours ago
Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft

5 hours ago
Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung

5 hours ago
Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair

5 hours ago
Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group

5 hours ago
KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform | Thaiger International Education

KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform

6 hours ago
Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations

6 hours ago
Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo

6 hours ago
Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue

6 hours ago
Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister

7 hours ago
Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals

7 hours ago
Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected | Thaiger Thailand News

Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected

7 hours ago
Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue

23 hours ago
Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police

23 hours ago
Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised

24 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner4 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
62 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.