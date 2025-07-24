Paetongtarn faces sedition heat over leaked call scandal

Anti-graft body to decide next move as political tensions escalate nationwide

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
4 hours ago
Last Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
Photo courtesy of Stay in Thailand Facebook

An explosive investigation into suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been escalated to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), following allegations of sedition linked to a leaked phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

According to a source within the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), a team led by CIB Deputy Commissioner Police Major General Suwat Saennoom has completed its investigation and submitted a consolidated report to the NACC.

The probe centres around 14 formal complaints, including accusations of sedition, malfeasance, and other criminal offences under Thailand’s Criminal Code.

The controversy erupted after a leaked audio clip allegedly captured a private conversation in which Paetongtarn criticised the commander of the Third Army Area.

The original complaint was filed by former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn, lawyer Nitithorn Lamlua, and legal expert Komsan Phothong, who accused her of violating multiple legal provisions, namely Sections 119, 120, 122, 128, and 129 of the Criminal Code, which cover national security-related offences.

Photo courtesy of VTC News

In addition to the primary complaint, 13 others followed suit, many echoing similar sedition charges and also invoking Section 157, which pertains to dereliction of duty by state officials.

“The investigative panel has already interviewed key witnesses, collected evidence, and compiled all 14 complaints into one comprehensive report,” the CIB source said.

The high-stakes case now rests with the NACC, which holds the authority to launch a full inquiry or send the matter back to the CIB for further action in coordination with the Office of the Attorney-General, reports The Nation.

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

The leaked audio call has sparked a media frenzy and polarised political opinions, with supporters defending the 38 year old Paetongtarn’s right to express concerns and critics calling for accountability over what they allege could undermine national security.

No official response has yet been made by Paetongtarn or her legal team. The suspended premier has remained largely silent since the recording surfaced, though insiders claim she plans to fight the charges vigorously if a formal indictment proceeds.

With the NACC now in possession of the case file, Thailand’s political landscape could be heading toward yet another courtroom showdown—one that may determine the future of a suspended prime minister and test the limits of free expression at the highest levels of power.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
