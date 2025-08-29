Aussie found dead on Phuket hotel bed with weed and Viagra

Police probe possible overdose after substances discovered in Chalong hotel

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025
Photo of Soi Ta-iad courtesy of Phuket 101

A 36 year old Australian man has been found dead in his hotel room in Phuket, with police investigating whether a suspected drug overdose was the cause.

Chalong Police were called to the scene at a hotel on Soi Ta-iad at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, August 27, after staff reported discovering the man lying motionless on his bed.

Police Lieutenant Athit Thong-anan, the investigating officer, confirmed there were no signs of assault on the body, ruling out foul play at the scene.

However, officers found several substances in the room, including Viagra, sleeping pills, marijuana, and alcohol. These raised suspicions that the combination may have contributed to the man’s sudden death.

A forensic doctor at the scene suggested a drug overdose was the likely cause, though further tests are required. The man’s body has been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Chalong Police have notified the Australian Embassy and are continuing to gather evidence, including questioning hotel staff and reviewing CCTV footage from the property.

Pol. Lt. Athit said the investigation remains ongoing until toxicology results are received.

“At this stage, there are no indications of violence, but the conclusion will depend on the hospital’s examination.”

The hotel on Soi Ta-iad, an area popular with tourists and long-term visitors for its fitness camps and wellness retreats, has been cooperating fully with police.

News of the man’s death has unsettled both staff and guests, with police stressing that full clarity on the circumstances will only come after the medical report is finalised, The Phuket News reported.

The Australian man’s identity has been withheld pending notification of his family.

In a similar incident last month, a 21 year old Australian man was found dead in his hotel room in northern Phuket, just a day before he was due to fly home.

Police in Thalang were alerted by Thalang Hospital at around 10am on July 23. The man had checked into The Rubber Hotel on July 20 and was scheduled to check out on July 24.

